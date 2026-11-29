The Kansas City Chiefs are turning the page from their disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for a Week 13 “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

This will be the second of three consecutive road games for the Chiefs. After a tough 2-4 start, the Rams have heated up with a five-game winning streak. Fortunately, Kansas City may be set to receive a huge boost for this game.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Participates in Sunday’s Practice

According to a report from the Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney, running back Kenneth Walker III was on the field participating in the Chiefs’ first practice of the week on Sunday. That is a great early sign for his availability to play against Los Angeles.

Walker only participated in one of two practices last week, which wasn’t enough to activate him against the Buffalo Bills. However, with two more practices to go this week, it appears he’ll have a strong shot to return on Thursday night.

It is unknown whether or not Walker practiced in full or was limited. The Chiefs will not release an official injury report until Monday, and will also have them on Tuesday and Wednesday. If he logs at least one full practice, that will all but confirm that he will play against the Rams.

Kenneth Walker, Emmett Johnson Set to Carry Chiefs’ Offense

Given Johnson’s emergence, Kansas City’s coaching staff has to find a way to keep him in the mix with Walker back in the picture. During Johnson’s three-game stretch as the starter in Walker’s absence, he has recorded 278 rushing yards, 132 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns.

Johnson is among the leading candidates for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year despite being a backup. He is on pace to finish the season with 1,177 total yards and nine touchdowns. Johnson has been particularly valuable as a receiver out of the backfield.

Although he’s missed three games, Walker still ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 872. He has also posted 172 receiving yards on 26 receptions, along with 11 total touchdowns. Opposing defenses could be put in a major bind if the Chiefs can consistently have Walker and Johnson on the field at the same time.