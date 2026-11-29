The Kansas City Chiefs are shaking things up on special teams.

The unit struggled mightily during their loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub is under fire from fans, as every phase of his unit has played poorly this season.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Benching K Harrison Butker for Justin Tucker

Coach Andy Reid is finally stepping in and making a significant change, as kicker Harrison Butker is being benched in favor of Justin Tucker for their Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

“I’m going to sit Harrison down for this game and let Justin go ahead and kick this game,” Reid said. “I feel for Butker. He’s done so many great things here. But, sometimes you just need to take a step back to move forward. I think this will allow him to do that.”

Tucker will be elevated from the practice squad. Butker is not being released, but will be inactive against the Rams. He is the midst of the worst season of his 10-year NFL career, having missed eight field goals and one extra point.

Those nine total kicks are the most misses in the league. The Chiefs have been very patient with Butker given his dominant track record before the 2025 season, when he was the most accurate kicker in history.

Chiefs Aren’t Closing the Door on Harrison Butker

The switch to Tucker may not be permanent. Kansas City gave Butker a four-year, $26.5 million contract in 2025 that still has two years remaining. Reid reiterated that the team is still committed to getting things turned around for Butker.

“We love Harrson,” Reid continued. “We want the best for him. I think as he steps back, sometimes you can evaluate it, then you can move forward in the future. He’ll be kicking and still will be out there practicing, so we’ll be able to evaluate that.”

If Tucker plays well to close out the year, it will make it tough to turn back to Butker. The Chiefs can save roughly $4.4 million in salary cap space by releasing him during the offseason.