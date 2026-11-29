The Kansas City Chiefs face a decision on the future of one of the team’s struggling veteran players. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that slumping kicker Harrison Butker has been benched ahead of the team’s upcoming “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Instead, the Chiefs will lean on the leg of veteran kicker Justin Tucker. The move prompts plenty of additional questions on Butker’s future in Kansas City.

Assuming Tucker is able to take the job and run with it, Butker’s days may be numbered in Kansas City. There is little financial advantage for the Chiefs to release Butker during the season, but the front office could cut ties with the kicker this offseason.

Butker’s four-year, $25.6 million contract is slated to go through the 2028 season. The Chiefs have an out in Butker’s deal that would allow the franchise to release the kicker this offseason.

Kansas City would take a $2.8 million dead cap hit by releasing Butker in 2027, per Spotrac. Butker has earned $36.1 million during his 10 NFL seasons.

Here’s what you need to know about Butker’s uncertain future with the Chiefs.

Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker’s $5.8 Million Salary Remains Fully Guaranteed Amid Benching

The Chiefs are not expected to release Butker during the season. Kansas City would gain little financially by releasing Butker before the offseason and risk the kicker regaining his form with another team just in time for the NFL playoffs.

“Chiefs K Harrison Butker is on a fully guaranteed $5.8M salary this season, but none of the 2-years, $11.7M remaining thereafter is protected,” Spotrac detailed in a November 1, message on X.

Chiefs Rumors: Harrison Butker’s Future in Kansas City Now in Doubt

Kansas City signed Tucker to the team’s practice squad on Oct. 28, but Butker remained the starter despite the roster move. Butker’s struggles during the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills proved to be the tipping point for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to make a change.

“I feel for (Butker) that he’s done so many great things here, but sometimes you just need to take a step back to move forward,” Reid told reporters on Nov. 29, per USA Today.

“I think this will allow him to be able to do that going forward.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Message Sends Clear Message on Harrison Butker

Chiefs players like Patrick Mahomes have publicly supported Butker despite his recent struggles. Yet, Mahomes noting that he tries to support Butker may be a hint of the team’s growing concerns about the kicker’s recent form.

“I try to have confidence in everybody on the team,” Mahomes noted, per Pro Football Talk. “That’s part of playing this sport, is believing in the guys around you. And obviously, Harrison hasn’t had the season that he’s wanted this year. But he’s also been one of the best kickers in the game for a long time.

“I know he’s working at it. I can tell you that. And he’s doing his best to be the best teammate he can be, and go out there and execute in those moments. Unfortunately, tonight it didn’t go his way,” Mahomes added.

“But, I promise you, he’ll come back and work at it again. And hopefully, the next time, he’ll be able to go out there and make it happen.”