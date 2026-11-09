Chiefs’ Upcoming Primetime Matchup Just Got Easier After Latest NFL News

The Kansas City Chiefs have a brutal upcoming stretch on their schedule.

It starts on Thanksgiving, as the Chiefs head to Buffalo to take on the Bills. After that is four more games in a row against teams that currently have winning records. However, one of those matchup just got a little bit easier.

Kansas City Chiefs Won’t Face WR Puka Nacua During Matchup vs. Rams in Week 13

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Rams are placing star wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve due to MCL and PCL strains in his right knee. He will be required to miss the next four games at minimum, meaning he will not play against the Chiefs on December 3rd on “Thursday Night Football.”

That is a huge break for Kansas City’s secondary. The Rams are already down their other top receiver in Davante Adams, who ruptured his hamstring in Week 6. Adams could be back in time to play against the Chiefs, but it will be close. Los Angeles’ offense hasn’t been as explosive as usual this season, and will be even more limited down both Nacua and Adams.

Chiefs Have Tough Road to AFC West Division Title

Losing to the Denver Broncos in Week 8 was a backbreaker. A win would have assured Kansas City the tiebreaker and given it a two-game lead over Denver. Instead, the two teams are now neck-and-neck, and the Broncos have a much easier remaining schedule than the Chiefs.

It will be crucial for Kansas City to not have a letdown against the 3-5 Atlanta Falcons and 3-6 Arizona Cardinals over the next two weeks. Winning those games will get the Chiefs to 8-2 heading into their murderers’ row stretch against the Bills, Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers.

If the Chiefs are able to reach the postseason, they will certainly be battle-hardened. Hopefully they can find a way to come out of that stretch with more wins than losses. Kansas City will conclude the season with a road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17, and a home contest against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.