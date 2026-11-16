Raiders Did Something in Week 10 That No Other Team Has Done in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to come away from their Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks very frustrated. It was a game that could’ve been more competitive if they avoided simple mistakes.

However, from a statistical standpoint, it was the cleanest game of the season for the Raiders. They didn’t turn the ball over once and, even more impressively, they didn’t commit a single penalty throughout the entire game.

According to Rotowire’s Ian Hartitz, this was the first game any team played this season without committing a single penalty.

The Raiders brand is essentially synonymous with penalties, so it’s a big achievement that they didn’t commit one against Seattle. Las Vegas has dropped to 4-6 and has lost six of their last seven games, but this is a good sign.

Head coach Klint Kubiak has the Raiders playing disciplined football, at least when it comes to penalties. The team has only committed 54 penalties this season, which is the fourth-fewest in the NFL. That’s a good start for the Raiders. There are still many things they need to improve upon, but playing disciplined football is very important. Now, if only the team could be more disciplined when it comes to allowing big plays. If they solve that, then they might start winning more games.

Kubiak Calls Second Half Unacceptable

Since the game felt so lopsided in the second half, it’s easy to forget that the Raiders had a 10-7 lead going into halftime. The Seahawks quickly scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, and it felt like the Raiders had no chance of moving the ball on offense.

The team was able to score a field goal on their last drive to make it a one-score game, but they never really had a chance to beat this Seahawks team. Kubiak was not happy with what he saw from the offense in the second half.

“We have to play better,” Kubiak said. “We’ve got to support him better. I’ve got to help him better in the second half. What happened in the second half to go 0-for-7 on third down is unacceptable. No reason that we should do that.”

Maxx Crosby Calls Fernando Mendoza a ‘Natural Leader’

The fact that the Raiders didn’t have any penalties against the Seahawks is made more impressive by the fact that they started rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza for the first time. He didn’t have any procedural penalties.

While it wasn’t the most exciting debut for Mendoza, there were some bright spots. Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been impressed with the leadership that Mendoza has displayed in his young career.

“He’s a natural leader,” Crosby said. “That’s why he went No. 1 overall. Obviously, he’s extremely talented and a great player, but as a quarterback, you’ve got to have those traits [to be] a great leader. And I think he definitely has every bit of those, and he’s going to keep growing as a player and as a leader.”

The Raiders want to see more from Mendoza going forward, but his debut was far from a disaster.