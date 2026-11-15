Kirk Cousins Gets Emotional After First Vikings Game Following Raiders Trade

Kirk Cousins had a memorable first game back with the Minnesota Vikings, but the veteran quarterback’s return to Lambeau Field carried a much deeper meaning than simply putting on a familiar uniform again.

After being traded by the Las Vegas Raiders, Cousins returned to Minnesota and helped lead the Vikings to a 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers. However, it was his emotional postgame conversation with ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry that offered a reminder of everything he has gone through over the past few years.

Lambeau Field was where Cousins suffered a torn Achilles three years ago, an injury that marked the beginning of a difficult stretch in his career. After Sunday’s victory, Cousins spoke with Thiry and became visibly emotional while reflecting on his return. For the Raiders, it was also a moment to recognize that moving on from the veteran quarterback and giving No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza an opportunity was the right decision for the next chapter of both quarterbacks’ careers.

Raiders News: Kirk Cousins Gets Emotional Reflecting on Difficult Three Years

When Thiry asked Cousins about returning to Lambeau Field, the quarterback immediately acknowledged how emotional the experience was.

“It was emotional, you know, coming to this stadium three years ago.”

He then began to fight back tears while discussing the injury that changed the course of his career.

“Teared my Achilles here three years ago, and um it’s been a tough three years. And just grateful for the opportunity to play here today and grateful for my teammates and what they did today to make this outcome possible.”

It was a powerful moment for Cousins, who has experienced plenty of ups and downs since suffering that injury.

He also offered a brief but interesting comment about what could come next in his career, adding, “There’s more to the story being written.”

He also appears to be enjoying the opportunity to reconnect with some familiar faces. When Thiry asked about rebuilding his connection with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Cousins responded, “I love being back with him. He’s a competitor, he’s a lot of fun to play with.”

Raiders Move Forward With Fernando Mendoza as New Chapter Begins

From the Raiders’ perspective, there is no reason to look at Cousins’ emotional return to Minnesota as something that should create regret about the decision to move on.

With Mendoza waiting for his opportunity, trading Cousins allowed the Raiders to turn the page and give their young quarterback the chance to establish himself as the face of the team’s future.

Mendoza earned that opportunity through his preparation and performance in practice, with head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek both expressing confidence in his readiness.

There is also something refreshing about seeing Cousins get an opportunity to write a better ending to a difficult chapter.

Raiders fans can appreciate what Cousins brought to the team and how he was able to be a great mentor for Mendoza, and there is room to wish both QBs nothing but success as they move forward, even if their paths have now gone in different directions.