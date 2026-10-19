Former Rams $4.25 Million Defender Signs with AFC East Squad

A former Los Angeles Rams defender has signed with an AFC East practice squad.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, cornerback Tre’Davious White has signed with the Buffalo Bills‘ practice squad.

“CB Tre’Davious White is signing with the Bills’ practice squad, where he will acclimate before joining their active roster. White turned down several opportunities to return to Buffalo. White started 16 regular-season games and two playoff games last season. His agents, Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of @unisportsmgmt, confirmed the signing.”

White joined the Rams in 2024 on a one-year, $4.25 million deal and played four games for LA before getting traded to the Baltimore Ravens. The cornerback started all four games, logging 12 total tackles and two pass deflections.

Now, Tre’Davious White will return to the team that drafted him back in 2017.

Tre’Davious White’s Career

The Buffalo Bills drafted Tre’Davious White with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, where he would spend the first six seasons of his career.

During his first stint with Buffalo, the defender recorded 18 interceptions, 68 pass deflections, five forced fumbles and 311 total tackles. White earned two Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods during this time.

In the 2024 season, the CB joined the Rams and was eventually dealt to the Ravens. White registered five pass deflections and 22 tackles across 11 games.

The former first-round pick would return to the Bills in the 2025 season, showing some glimpses of his early days. The DB would log an interception, 10 pass deflections and 40 tackles in his return.

Following a lengthy free agency period, Tre’Davious White is headed back to the team where he started his career in hopes of helping the franchise win a Super Bowl.

As noted above, the corner will join the practice squad before being elevated to the 53-man roster.

Rams Suffer Multiple Injuries

The Los Angeles Rams had one of the strongest rosters entering the 2026 season. Now, after injuries, the team is looking less like Super Bowl contenders.

Myles Garrett is currently on IR after knee surgery. Head coach Sean McVay announced that Davante Adams will be out for the next 6 to 10 weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 6.

The coach also announced that defensive lineman Poona Ford suffered a season-ending ruptured triceps injury and that Kobie Turner will head to IR with a groin injury.

The Rams brought kicker Blake Grupe in to replace Harrison Mevis, but his tenure will be short after he suffered a torn ACL in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

LA was already without cornerback Trent McDuffie in the loss to the divisional rival due to a groin injury, with many others entering the Week 6 clash.

With all the injuries hitting at the same time, it will be an uphill battle for the Rams to make the playoffs and advance further.