The Los Angeles Rams still have a sliver of hope for a Puka Nacua playoff return.

They are preparing to play without him.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Nov. 28 that Los Angeles has left open the possibility of a postseason comeback following the star receiver’s knee surgery. The expectation is that he will stay sidelined.

“The Rams haven’t completely closed the door on Puka Nacua returning in the playoffs,” Pelissero wrote. “But they aren’t expecting to get their star receiver back from surgery for a complete MCL tear that wasn’t a routine injury.”

So, there’s a narrow opening despite an earlier report pointed toward a season-ending absence.

Rams Leave Door Open After Nacua’s Knee Surgery

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Nov. 21 that Nacua faced four to five months of recovery, a timetable that would keep him out through the postseason.

Pelissero’s update leaves some room for a different outcome. And according to the team’s Nov. 20 injury update, Nacua chose surgery after suffering MCL and PCL sprains and turf toe against Washington in Week 9.

McVay described the recovery as “a couple months.”

Asked whether that meant Nacua would miss the rest of the season, he answered, “you can pretty much say yes.”

The coach also cautioned against looking ahead to a playoff return. Pelissero’s latest reporting keeps that prospect alive while reinforcing the tall task Nacua encounters.

The near-term necessity for McVay is finding enough offense among the players available since Nacua’s status won’t help with the games Los Angeles must win to reach January.

Rams Keep Winning as Offense Adjusts

The Rams have continued finding ways to win during Nacua’s absence.

Their victory over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 25 extended their winning streak to five games. Blake Corum carried 32 times for a career-high 184 yards and a touchdown, per the team’s game recap.

Kyren Williams added 46 rushing yards and another score. The Rams logged 46 rushing attempts, excluding a Matthew Stafford scramble, against 23 pass attempts.

That workload gave Los Angeles a way to control the game while its receiving corps were depleted. Konata Mumpfield also snagged a 24-yard reception that helped set up Williams’ touchdown.

The win brought more injury trouble, though. Tight ends Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee left with ankle and chest injuries, respectively.

Those losses heap pressure on an offense working around Nacua’s absence.

But at least, Corum’s breakout provided a timely answer against Green Bay. Sustaining that production would afford McVay an avenue through which he can protect his passing game during a vital December run.

Los Angeles has shown it can keep winning without Nacua.

When the playoffs come, though, having the otherworldly quality of Nacua available would matter immensely for the Rams.