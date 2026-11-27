The Los Angeles Rams are turning to a division rival’s practice squad for help at a position hit hard by injuries.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Nov. 27 that the Rams are signing tight end Jack Stoll from the San Francisco 49ers.

The move follows injuries to Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen, giving coach Sean McVay an experienced body while Los Angeles sorts through its depleted group.

Stoll brings 32 career regular-season starts and time with several organizations.

Rams Add Jack Stoll After Injuries to Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen

Garafolo tied the signing directly to the Rams’ health concerns, identifying Higbee’s chest injury and Allen’s ankle injury in his report.

“Sean McVay & Co. bring in the veteran Stoll as part of the mix,” Garafolo wrote.

Both tight ends exited the Rams’ win over the Green Bay Packers, leaving Los Angeles with more decisions ahead of its next game.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Allen suffered a high-ankle sprain. He said Allen would undergo further evaluation and noted that those injuries can require four to six weeks of recovery.

Higbee’s outlook has some hope for a quicker return. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the veteran has a chest contusion and is week to week. Schefter said Higbee still has a chance to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 3, depending on his recovery.

That uncertainty helps explain the signing, as Stoll’s workload will depend on the health of the group and how swiftly he learns the offense.

What Jack Stoll Brings to Sean McVay’s Offense

Stoll, 28, entered the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

When San Francisco signed him in September, the 49ers’ official announcement credited him with 76 regular-season appearances, including 32 starts. He had 28 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown, plus five postseason appearances and two playoff starts.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end spent last season with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in 15 games and starting four. He finished with six receptions for 46 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

His journey went on through the Cleveland Browns this offseason before he joined San Francisco’s practice squad. Now, a different NFC West team is handing him an opportunity.

Those receiving totals indicate the Rams should view Stoll primarily as extra depth when injuries aren’t so dire. But his starting and postseason background means he could contribute if necessary.

In the end, McVay is tasked with finding a workable rotation while Higbee and Allen recover.