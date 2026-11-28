The Los Angeles Rams have once more absorbed a blow to an offensive line hampered by injuries.

Guard Bill Murray tore his Achilles tendon during Wednesday’s win over the Green Bay Packers, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Nov. 27. Murray started at left guard, filling a spot that has required several adjustments in recent weeks.

“Murray started the game at left guard and acquitted himself well,” Fowler wrote. “Los Angeles down another offensive lineman.”

The diagnosis adds a grim event to an otherwise productive night for Sean McVay’s offense. Los Angeles beat Green Bay 26-13, extending its winning streak to five games.

Now, the Rams will have less continuity up front as they get ready to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 3.

Rams’ Offensive Line Injuries Continue to Mount

Murray had become part of the solution to a string of absences along the interior.

The Rams entered the Packers game without guard Steve Avila and center Coleman Shelton, both sidelined by hamstring injuries. Their absences appeared on the team’s final injury report.

Shelton suffered his injury against Arizona on Nov. 15. Backup center Dylan McMahon then sustained a partially torn patellar tendon in the same game, forcing another change.

According to the Rams’ Nov. 17 injury update, Shelton faced a four-to-six-week absence. The team placed McMahon on injured reserve.

That sequence pushed Beaux Limmer from left guard to center. Murray stepped in at left guard, helping the Rams stabilize their offense during a 34-6 victory over the Cardinals.

He then drew the start against Green Bay.

Murray’s way to this opportunity included a position change. His Rams biography notes that he entered the NFL as an undrafted defensive lineman in 2020 before moving to the offensive line in 2022. He played collegiately at William & Mary.

Justin Dedich Emerges as Rams’ Next Option at Guard

The Rams turned to Justin Dedich when Murray exited Wednesday.

The team’s game recap noted that Murray and right tackle Warren McClendon Jr. left on consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter. Dedich replaced Murray, while rookie Keagen Trost took over at tackle. McClendon later returned.

Dedich’s own return came at a helpful time. He had resumed practicing following a hand injury and participated fully throughout the week before the Packers matchup.

Against the Packers, Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 184 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay. Kyren Williams added 46 yards and another rushing score.

That production showed what the reorganized group could deliver. Maintaining it while protecting Matthew Stafford becomes the vital piece to the puzzle as Los Angeles works through more ill health.