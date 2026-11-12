Kyler Murray Receives Intriguing Advice After Vikings Trade for Kirk Cousins

The future of Kyler Murray with the Minnesota Vikings is uncertain. Moreover, his future in the NFL, at least as a starting QB, might also be cloudy, given that he didn’t impress much as the Vikings’ starter.

Murray didn’t get the Minnesota offense to start moving in an upward trajectory. As a result, with Murray now dealing with a hamstring injury and Carson Wentz putting out a disastrous performance in Week 9, the Vikings decided to trade for Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota is thinking about the present, and Cousins gives them the best chance to win this season. Nonetheless, barring injury, Murray might not see the field with the 38-year-old QB now in the building.

Furthermore, if teams no longer see Murray as a starter and he might not be content with being a backup, Dan Patrick floated his advice to the former No. 1 pick: Consider a move to baseball.

“With Kyler Murray, have we reached the point where we have to ask if he’s still a starting quarterback?” Patrick said on the Nov. 11 edition of “The Dan Patrick Show.” “If he’s not, does he want to be a backup quarterback, or would he entertain the idea of playing baseball? Drafted ninth overall in 2018 by the then-Oakland A’s, he signed for $4.6 million.

“His junior year at Oklahoma, he hit .296 with 10 home runs in 51 games. He was drafted 12 spots ahead of National League MVP finalist and World Series champion Brice Turang, and two rounds before Cal Raleigh. The Oakland A’s would still own his draft rights. Would he want to play baseball?”

Would Kyler Murray Want to Follow Same Path as Michael Jordan

Furthermore, Patrick believes that Murray should follow the path of Michael Jordan, who switched from basketball to baseball around the same age as the Vikings QB.

“Similar age [as when Jordan went from basketball to baseball],” Patrick added. “Kyler Murray is already a better baseball player and could probably make a Major League roster, given his speed as well. But I wonder if he’s interested in something like that, a career change.”

Vikings’ Trade for Kirk Cousins Confuses Skip Bayless

While Cousins will likely be the starter for the Vikings going forward, sports media personality Skip Bayless noted his confusion as to why the Vikings gave up on Murray and traded for the former Las Vegas Raiders QB, as he sees the former Arizona Cardinals star as the better player.

“I think the Vikings’ ceiling would have been higher with Kyler Murray because he’s been playing pretty well over the last three games,” Bayless said in a Nov. 10 video on X. “In Detroit, he led an 84-yard drive in seven plays in the middle of the fourth quarter and hit T.J. Hockenson with the go-ahead touchdown pass to make it 15-12. The Vikings couldn’t tackle Jahmyr Gibbs.

“I still say the ceiling is a little higher with Kyler Murray… I don’t know why they gave up so quickly on Kyler for Kirk Cousins. He’ll play pretty well, but I do think they’ll make the playoffs. When it’s playoff time, he will come up smaller than Kyler Murray.”