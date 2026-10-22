Vikings Issue Candid Odell Beckham Jr. Update Before Colts Game

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to go 6-0 when they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Minnesota is coming off their bye week and also made a move before that, signing veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham had been with the New York Giants for a second stint, but eventually, New York decided to cut ties with him. Afterward, the veteran wideout would sign with the Vikings, given his connection with head coach Kevin O’Connell from their time together with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ahead of their game against the Colts, O’Connell spoke about Beckham and shared an update on where the player stands coming out of the bye week.

“[Beckham is] on our practice squad,” O’Connell told reporters. “He’s doing great. We’ll evaluate that week in and week out based on whether we elevate him or not and get him going. Can’t say enough about how he’s been since we brought him in.

“He was ready to go in New Orleans if we needed him, and I know that’s going to be the case moving forward. He’s just learning the offense, learning our version of the offense paired with what he knew from back in 2021. He’s been all in. It’s been awesome.”

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Excited About the Team’s Offense

Meanwhile, Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson noted that he’s excited about the team’s offense once everyone is healthy and ready to go. The team has seen key players miss games, including Jefferson, so the bye week came at an important moment for the team to start getting healthy.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Jefferson told reporters. “It’s just so much talent out there on the field, and expectations are high from the whole offense. We haven’t been 100 percent yet, so we’re still understanding what’s right there in front of us.

“When we get everybody back out there on that field, there should be even higher expectations and better execution than we’ve already gotten before. So, just continue to stack those blocks, come in today and get that extra work in, and come prepared for this week.”

Ben Leber Worried About Packers’ Recent Surge

Another reason Minnesota might need to have all their offensive players healthy is that they could be in a tight race for the NFC North in the second half of the season. Both the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are 4-2. However, it’s the Packers that have former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber worried.

“Yes, I think [the Vikings] should be worried,” Leber said during an Oct. 19 appearance on KFAN. “They’re getting things figured out on defense, and that’s obviously been a big question mark this whole season. Now it seems like they’re starting to figure it out, and every day they go through the season, Micah Parsons is going to get healthier and healthier.

“So, they add him back to an already pretty good front four that’s kind of figured it out. Their safety play is outstanding. I mean, they might have the three best safeties in the league. So, they do a really good job.”