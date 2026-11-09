Vikings Get Major Break as Josh Jacobs Set to Miss Time: Report

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is said to undergo surgery on his injured finger this week. He is expected to miss a minimum of three weeks, according to CBSSports. This means he will miss Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacobs has 36 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown this season. He broke his right hand during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

#Packers standout running back Josh Jacobs is set to undergo surgery on his injured finger this week and is expected to miss a maximum of three weeks, sources tell @CBSSports

Vikings Run Defense Has Struggled This Season

This is certainly big news for the Vikings as they are set to take on the Packers on Sunday. The run defense for the Vikings has regressed a bit over the last couple weeks. Take for example the game against the Detroit Lions. Jahmyr Gibbs was able to rush for 153 yards. The lines themselves were able to rush for 253 total yards as the Vikings’ defense struggled.

The team will face an elite running back once again on Monday night in James Cook. He has 138 carries for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 817 yards from scrimmage in total. How the Vikings do tonight will say a lot about the run defense going forward. That being said, it is still an area of concern.

On top of this, this could help the Vikings Sunday when they take on the Packers. The Vikings are at their best when they play aggressive defense. This includes blitzing. At times, the Packers have been able to give the Vikings defense trouble with their power-running style. Losing Jacobs is a major development in that regard. The Vikings may be able to be more true to their defensive scheme on Sunday, in what is an important game.

Josh Jacobs Has History Against Vikings

Historically, the Vikings have been able to bottle up Jacobs on the ground. Jacobs has recorded 49 carries for 198 yards and a touchdown over the course of four games. He did have success against the Vikings in his most recent game at the Packers. He recorded 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown on December 29, 2024. Jacobs was also able to record nine carries for 51 yards in a game at the end of September that year as well.

For the most part, the Vikings have been able to keep him in check. Nevertheless, he is still a formidable opponent, and was on his way to getting back into the swing of things following his suspension. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has seemed to have had a plan to stop Jacobs, and for the most part it has worked. Last time out was definitely one of Jacobs’ better games.

Overall, this injury could have widespread ramifications across the NFC North. It will be interesting to see what the timeline is for Jacobs and when he will come back. Either way, this certainly adds an intriguing storyline in what is a very good NFC North division. The Vikings’ defense will get a reprieve on Sunday from one of the better backs in the NFL.