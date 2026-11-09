Vikings Get Encouraging News on Jonathan Taylor Trade Possibility

The Minnesota Vikings might have an opening if they want to put together a serious offer for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. After the loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, the Colts fell to 2-7, and it’s clear that they need to be working the phones to be sellers.

Among the veteran players in the trade speculation conversation is Taylor, and while the Colts might want to hold onto their star running back, if their rebuild sees them not being competitive during his prime years, then it’s best to secure the draft capital.

NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio shared the latest on the Taylor trade rumors after the Colts’ loss to the Cowboys, and it appears a deal might be looming.

“The trade chatter regarding Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has lasted for two weeks,” Florio wrote in a Nov. 8 article on Pro Football Talk. “It will last at least two more days. The current belief in league circles is that the Colts will take the best offer that’s on the table as the deadline approaches at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday…

“So whether it’s the teams that have been linked to Taylor (Giants, Vikings, Seahawks, Broncos, Packers) or someone unexpected (like the 49ers), a trade is expected to happen before the clock strikes 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10.”

Vikings May Not Need to Make Christian McCaffrey-Sized Offer

Moreover, Florio notes that the Colts could be flexible with their trade demand, as they reportedly want a package similar to what the San Francisco 49ers gave up to land Christian McCaffrey.

“Sure, the Colts would like to get as much as they can, ideally landing the same package the Panthers got from the 49ers for running back Christian McCaffrey,” Florio noted in his article. “But the Colts are likely to take what they can get, with the market for Taylor set by the competition among the teams that make an offer.

“Regardless, the 2-7 Colts are ready to sell. At this point, they should be ready to move anyone — and everyone. They’re hoping to stockpile draft picks for the next General Manager. The more picks that compile, the more attractive the job becomes.”

So far this season, Taylor has had 161 carries for 656 yards and has scored eight touchdowns in nine games, per StatMuse. It will be interesting to see if the Vikings will be willing to give up the draft capital needed to land the Colts star.

Jonathan Taylor Issues Message After Colts Loss in Week 9

Taylor did speak to the media after the Colts’ loss to the Cowboys and was asked to reflect on what could have been his last game in Indianapolis if the team does decide to take the best off they can garner for the running back.

“I think you play every game like it’s your last, but at the end of the day, this has been a place where I grew up,” Taylor told reporters on Nov. 8 (h/t James Boyd of The Athletic). “I think I mentioned this to you guys. You go to college as a young man, but you really grow up, start a family, and embrace this city and its people.

“This place helped shape me into the man I am today, so I’m very grateful. If this is it, I’m very grateful for the city of Indianapolis.”