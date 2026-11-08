Vikings Trade Pitch Flips Kyler Murray for $190 Million Super Bowl QB

Most quarterback-centric trade suggestions involving the Minnesota Vikings have involved adding to the position group behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, but just moving on from Murray entirely ahead of next week’s deadline is a theoretical possibility if there is a team out there interested in him as a backup and/or potential starter.

Dustin Baker of Vikes Now suggested on Sunday, November 8 that the team explore such a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in return for former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco, currently the backup behind star QB Joe Burrow.

The Vikings could send Murray to Cincinnati and receive Flacco in return. The Bengals, of course, have Joe Burrow; they’d essentially be acquiring another experienced quarterback for insurance while parting with their 41-year-old backup. Flacco has extensive starting experience, including a successful relief stint with Cincinnati last season. His age limits the appeal, and the Bengals would have to see value in acquiring Murray. The history of midseason quarterback trades is pretty discouraging. Regardless, Flacco could learn enough of O’Connell’s offense to contribute right away. That’s what he does.

Joe Flacco’s Skill Set Fits Kevin O’Connell’s System

Murray obviously has more value than Flacco moving forward given their comparative ages of 29 and 41 years old, respectively. But if the Vikings are ready to move on from Murray in favor of Wentz and/or another more traditional pocket passer, then the move makes some sense.

A trade for Flacco, who has made $190 million over the course of his career but is playing on just a $6 million deal this year, would not be expensive from a salary cap perspective. And sending Murray straight up for Flacco would mean that the Vikings at least make a change under center without losing a draft asset in the process.

If Murray was under contract for more than one year on a league-minimum deal and was guaranteed to back up Burrow through the 2027 campaign, Baker’s hypothetical trade would probably bring a pick back to Minnesota along with Flacco — assuming, as Baker noted, that the Bengals would be interested in getting younger behind Burrow who has proven injury-prone in recent years.

Joe Flacco Has Proven Quality Starter Across Past 3 NFL Seasons

Flacco has proven adept at sticking in the pocket and delivering the football down the field for chunk gains, even since his career as a regular starter ended several years ago.

He arrived in Cleveland back in 2023 and led the Browns to a 4-1 record down the stretch, a campaign that ended with a playoff berth and then head coach Kevin Stefanski winning NFL Coach of the Year honors.

Flacco played in eight games, starting six of them, for the Indianapolis Colts the following year before returning to Cleveland to open the 2025 campaign as the starter. He went 2-8 as a starter last season across stints with the Browns and then Cincinnati following a mid-season trade.

And while Flacco’s record has not been immaculate over the past three years (8-13), he has thrown for nearly 6,000 yards, 40 TDs and 25 INTs over that stretch (26 appearances).