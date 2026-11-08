Vikings, Kirk Cousins Reunion Gets Final Judgement

The Minnesota Vikings are trying to work their offense through its woes to begin the year. Seven games in, however, the clock has begun to tick louder and louder.

Whilst Kyler Murray struggles, the pressure is mounting on Kevin O’Connell to figure this thing out. After all, the Vikings’ passing offense is currently 31st in yards per game (165.6) and 23rd in EPA/pass (-0.14). This is not the standard that O’Connell built in his first three years, but it has been the standard for the past two.

Carson Wentz will be under center on Monday night in relief of Murray, who is being held out with a hamstring injury. Rumors flew regarding a potential reunion between the Vikings and Kirk Cousins.

Now, we know whether or not that’s happening.

Vikings, Kirk Cousins Won’t Be Reuniting In 2026: Schefter

Adam Schefter gave the world an update on Kirk Cousins as the trade deadline approaches. If you wanted Cousins back in the Twin Cities, this isn’t what you want to hear.

“As of this weekend, the Raiders had not received any trade inquiries regarding their starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, nor are they interested in dealing him, per league sources. They plan to keep sticking with him until they believe their No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, is ready.”

If this report is true, then the Vikings never even reached out to the Raiders about Kirk Cousins. Minnesota won’t be welcoming back Kirk Cousins in 2026, and it looks more and more like they’ll be sticking with the QB room they have.

Minnesota’s Window to Swing Trade for Jonathan Taylor May Be Slamming Shut

The Vikings now only have two days to complete a trade for Jonathan Taylor. The main kicker is that they don’t play on Sunday; they play on Monday night. For that reason, they will have only around 17 hours to complete a trade if it truly goes down.

The other kicker is that, per a recent report, Indianapolis may just be hanging on to him. The update came via Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The belief around the NFL is that the Colts will likely end up keeping RB Jonathan Taylor unless they receive an offer too good to turn down. The Giants were the only team to offer a 2nd-round pick plus additional compensation to this point. With multiple years left on Taylor’s contract, Indianapolis doesn’t have to rush a deal and can revisit trade talks in the offseason when more buyers could emerge.”

The Colts really never needed to trade Taylor away. It makes plenty of sense for them to hang on to him and await more offers this offseason. That is, unless the Vikings come offering the first-round pick Indy has been holding out for before the deadline.