The Minnesota Vikings will not have Jauan Jennings available when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

However, in what appears to be a somewhat corresponding move, the Vikings have promoted former All-Pro wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the active roster, per reports.

Vikings Sign Odell Beckham Jr. to Active Roster

“Sources: The #Vikings will be signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. from their practice squad to the active roster”, Jordan Schultz reported on Sunday prior to the game.

Beckham had been on Minnesota’s practice squad for just over a month after signing on Oct. 7 in the wake of his release from the New York Giants after just three games in 2026.

Now with Jennings out, the former All-Pro wideout will vie for offensive snaps with 2025 third round pick Tai Felton, who filled in as the WR3 earlier this year with the injuries.

Beckham did not manage a single reception over his three games of the season with the Giants.

The Vikings will be hoping that he manages more with the team during his stint on the active roster.