Saints Have 2 QBs in Play for Vikings Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings will surely call other teams before they call the New Orleans Saints.

After a brutal Monday night performance from Carson Wentz, who was playing because Kyler Murray is out injured, the Vikings seem likely to pursue some kind of quarterback addition before the NFL trade deadline — which is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central).

There are bigger names out there than the players the Saints could potentially offer from behind Tyler Shough on the depth chart.

The likes of Daniel Jones, Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith and Mac Jones all could potentially be in play for the Vikings.

But if Minnesota strikes out, or doesn’t want to pay too high a cost, the Saints do have two options.

New Orleans, for that matter, could offer a QB to any team that might be pursuing one on Tuesday, even if it’s not the Vikings.

For a struggling team with an uncertain future, the Saints have a bit of quarterback depth.

Spencer Rattler

The Saints’ No. 2 QB is Spencer Rattler.

Rattler has starting experience but was pushed aside when New Orleans picked Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Fun fact: Rattler is exactly a year younger than Shough.

Rattler also used to be a highly touted college quarterback, but he couldn’t come out yet as a true sophomore, and the rest of his college career took a nosedive that made him a late-round pick instead.

Regardless, Rattler has starting NFL experience and some mobility. The Saints wouldn’t need to move him, but if they got a decent offer for their backup QB, they could consider it.

Zach Wilson

The Saints’ QB3 is Zach Wilson — yes, the former No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets.

Wilson never panned out and is now a journeyman, but he once had intriguing arm talent and also has NFL starting experience.

A trade for Wilson wouldn’t be to guarantee that he makes any starts. It would be to add depth.

But if Minnesota is simply looking for a guy who has been through some tough times as an NFL QB and is still standing, Wilson could fit.

The presence of Wilson would also make it conceptually easier for the Saints to move Rattler, because they could feel OK about Wilson backing up Shough the rest of the season.