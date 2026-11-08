Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? Why Saints’ RB Isn’t Getting Touches Amid Trade Rumors

The New Orleans Saints have had Alvin Kamara frequently involved in trade rumors in recent weeks.

The way they’re using him on Sunday suggests the Saints might have real plans to trade him.

The Saints gave Kamara just one first-half carry, and it went for no yards.

After releasing Kendre Miller and ruling CJ Donaldson out with an injury, it seemed like Kamara could see ample work on Sunday.

Instead, it was the Audric Estime show in the first half against the Cleveland Browns.

Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today?

Yes, Alvin Kamara is active and healthy and playing.

He had a first-half carry that went for no yards.

He has dealt with injuries this season, so there’s always a chance something popped up, but no such thing has been announced.

It simply seems that the Saints have decided to go with Audric Estime over Kamara on this day. Kamara hasn’t been a great ball carrier this season. If he’s going to make an impact, it likely has to be while catching throws from Tyler Shough, rather than doing work on runs between the tackles.

Why Isn’t Alvin Kamara Getting Runs, Catches?

It’s not clear whether Kamara’s lack of work has anything to do with him getting traded before Tuesday’s deadline or not.

Kamara was in on multiple plays early for the Saints in the red zone, but the Saints tried throwing on those snaps rather than giving the ball to the veteran running back.

New Orleans didn’t have a great first half, so maybe the Saints will turn to Kamara more in the second half.

Or maybe they’re doing this on purpose and will keep it away from Kamara for the rest of Week 9 before the deadline.