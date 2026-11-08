Why Audric Estime is Saints RB Over Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, CJ Donaldson

Audric Estime got the New Orleans Saints‘ first three carries of Week 9, just like everyone was expecting.

Estime picked up 32 yards on the runs, so it seemed like a good approach for the Saints. It was just the latest twist in their running back depth chart.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why is Audric Estime Running Over Alvin Kamara?

The Saints have mostly turned away from early-down work for Alvin Kamara in recent weeks, and that appeared to be the case early on Sunday.

Estime was added just this week after the Cleveland Browns, but he knows the Saints. He’s spent preseason time with New Orleans, so he’s a familiar face.

And the Saints recognize that if they’re going to use Estime, it’ll be early in downs. He’s a bruising-style runner.

Kamara will get carries, too, but if one back is going to get passes his way, it’ll be Kamara — that leaves Estime for the carries.

Where is Kendre Miller?

The Saints cut Kendre Miller earlier in the weekend.

It was a surprise move, and there hasn’t been a total explanation, but New Orleans has evidently give up on Miller.

He’s dealt with a lot of injuries with the Saints, and he hasn’t always been that effective when given the chance.

And now he can’t play on Sunday, because he’s not even on the roster.

Where is CJ Donaldson?

CJ Donaldson, the undrafted rookie from Ohio State, can’t play on Sunday, either. He was ruled inactive and out this week due to injury.

That’s just one more factor contributing to Estime seeing early work for the Saints, and he’ll likely get more carries as the game goes on, too.