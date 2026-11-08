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Why Audric Estime is Saints RB Over Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, CJ Donaldson

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 08: Audric Estime #30 of the New Orleans Saints warms up on the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome on November 08, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

Audric Estime got the New Orleans Saints‘ first three carries of Week 9, just like everyone was expecting.

Estime picked up 32 yards on the runs, so it seemed like a good approach for the Saints. It was just the latest twist in their running back depth chart.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why is Audric Estime Running Over Alvin Kamara?

Audric Estime runs for the Saints in the 2026 preseason.
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 15: Audric Estime #30 of the New Orleans Saints resists a tackle of Jabbar Muhammad #37 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of the preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 15, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

The Saints have mostly turned away from early-down work for Alvin Kamara in recent weeks, and that appeared to be the case early on Sunday.

Estime was added just this week after the Cleveland Browns, but he knows the Saints. He’s spent preseason time with New Orleans, so he’s a familiar face.

And the Saints recognize that if they’re going to use Estime, it’ll be early in downs. He’s a bruising-style runner.

Kamara will get carries, too, but if one back is going to get passes his way, it’ll be Kamara — that leaves Estime for the carries.

Where is Kendre Miller?

New Orleans Saints v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: Kendre Miller #5 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first quarter of the 2026 NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Saints cut Kendre Miller earlier in the weekend.

It was a surprise move, and there hasn’t been a total explanation, but New Orleans has evidently give up on Miller.

He’s dealt with a lot of injuries with the Saints, and he hasn’t always been that effective when given the chance.

And now he can’t play on Sunday, because he’s not even on the roster.

Where is CJ Donaldson?

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 18: CJ Donaldson #43 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 18, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

CJ Donaldson, the undrafted rookie from Ohio State, can’t play on Sunday, either. He was ruled inactive and out this week due to injury.

That’s just one more factor contributing to Estime seeing early work for the Saints, and he’ll likely get more carries as the game goes on, too.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Audric Estime is Saints RB Over Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, CJ Donaldson

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