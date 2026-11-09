Saints Make 1st Trade Before Deadline; More Might Come

The New Orleans Saints are off and running with a little more than 24 hours until the NFL trade deadline.

The Saints have pulled off a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that sends Davon Godchaux to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For the Jags, it’s a big win — they needed a veteran defensive tackle, and now they have one.

For the Saints, it’s a signal — this team is going to rebuild for the future — and that means this might just be the first of many moves.

Saints Make Trade With Jaguars

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 07: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with Davon Godchaux #92 after sacking Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals (not pictured) during the game at Caesars Superdome on September 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ella Hall/Getty Images)

Multiple NFL insiders reported the Godchaux trade early Monday afternoon.

He’s being sent to the Jaguars, presumably for draft picks, although that wasn’t initially spelled out.

Adam Schefter eventually had the details:

Gochaux was an incredibly logical trade candidate for the Saints in the final year of his contract.

Godchaux was in the final year of his deal with the Saints. Now it feels even more imperative for them to get second-round pick Christen Miller rolling after he was a healthy inactive for them Sunday. https://t.co/5Ibah5S27O— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 9, 2026

Why Saints Traded Davon Godchaux

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Davon Godchaux #92 of the New Orleans Saints warms up during the NFL 2025 game against the New England Patriots at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.”” (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

It appears the main impetus for the Godchaux trade is that he is in the final year of his contract, and the Saints don’t plan to keep him for the future.

Because New Orleans isn’t looking at being a powerhouse team the rest of the season, moving Godchaux for whatever they could get was a prudent decision.

More Trades Coming

Getty PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints at Stade de France on October 25, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

This feels like it could just be the start for the Saints.

Running back Alvin Kamara and offensive guard Cesar Ruiz, along with linebacker Pete Werner, are among other names that have been floated as trade candidates.

If New Orleans is going to go down the path of trading away a veteran for a draft pick, it seems unlikely to stop at one deal.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central). The Saints could still be quite active before the buzzer sounds.