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Saints’ Audric Estime Impacts Alvin Kamara Trade Plans

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 08: Audric Estime #30 of the New Orleans Saints warms up on the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome on November 08, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

It’s almost like the New Orleans Saints gave the plan a test drive.

Despite Audric Estime’s current stint in the Big Easy having lasted less than a week by the time the Saints played on Sunday in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns, they gave Estime the majority of the carries instead of Alvin Kamara.

While there are a variety of possible explanations, one is this: New Orleans could’ve wanted to see what the offense looks like with Estime in case they decide to trade Kamara.

Well, the time of reckoning has arrived. The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central).

If Kamara is going to be sent to a different NFL uniform for the first time in his career, it’ll be in a deal completed before dinner on Tuesday.

It’s not a given that Kamara is moved. If he is, it’ll be with a little nudge from Estime.

Audric Estime Role

Cleveland Browns v New Orleans Saints
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Audric Estime #30 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome on November 08, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

Estime had been with the Saints in the preseason, so it wasn’t a total shock that he had some comfort playing for New Orleans.

But with CJ Donaldson out, Kendre Miller released and Travis Etienne still on IR, Sunday’s game turned Estime into an unexpected workhorse.

He was pretty solid, too, reminding some why he had some hype as a rookie with the Denver Broncos two seasons ago before quickly turning into a journeyman with a bunch of cuts along the way.

The Saints don’t have to view Estime as their future running back. They have that in Etienne. They just have to feel that Estime could be useful in the present tense, and he seemed to prove that.

Will Alvin Kamara Get Traded?

Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints
GettyPARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints at Stade de France on October 25, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

The Saints’ biggest question of deadline day appears to be whether or not he’ll get moved.

The reality is that it’s probably a toss-up. Kamara likely wants to stay put, as he showed in the offseason. The Saints still likely believe they can compete in a messy NFC South Division.

But New Orleans also isn’t a Super Bowl contender. If another team comes with a good offer for Kamara, it’d be tough to hang onto him too tightly.

It’s not clear when Etienne is coming back from IR, which complicates things. But the apparent emergence of Estime would help the Saints feel better about things if they do decide to deal Kamara.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Saints’ Audric Estime Impacts Alvin Kamara Trade Plans

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