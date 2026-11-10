Saints’ Audric Estime Impacts Alvin Kamara Trade Plans

It’s almost like the New Orleans Saints gave the plan a test drive.

Despite Audric Estime’s current stint in the Big Easy having lasted less than a week by the time the Saints played on Sunday in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns, they gave Estime the majority of the carries instead of Alvin Kamara.

While there are a variety of possible explanations, one is this: New Orleans could’ve wanted to see what the offense looks like with Estime in case they decide to trade Kamara.

Well, the time of reckoning has arrived. The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central).

If Kamara is going to be sent to a different NFL uniform for the first time in his career, it’ll be in a deal completed before dinner on Tuesday.

It’s not a given that Kamara is moved. If he is, it’ll be with a little nudge from Estime.

Audric Estime Role

Estime had been with the Saints in the preseason, so it wasn’t a total shock that he had some comfort playing for New Orleans.

But with CJ Donaldson out, Kendre Miller released and Travis Etienne still on IR, Sunday’s game turned Estime into an unexpected workhorse.

He was pretty solid, too, reminding some why he had some hype as a rookie with the Denver Broncos two seasons ago before quickly turning into a journeyman with a bunch of cuts along the way.

The Saints don’t have to view Estime as their future running back. They have that in Etienne. They just have to feel that Estime could be useful in the present tense, and he seemed to prove that.

Will Alvin Kamara Get Traded?

The Saints’ biggest question of deadline day appears to be whether or not he’ll get moved.

The reality is that it’s probably a toss-up. Kamara likely wants to stay put, as he showed in the offseason. The Saints still likely believe they can compete in a messy NFC South Division.

But New Orleans also isn’t a Super Bowl contender. If another team comes with a good offer for Kamara, it’d be tough to hang onto him too tightly.

It’s not clear when Etienne is coming back from IR, which complicates things. But the apparent emergence of Estime would help the Saints feel better about things if they do decide to deal Kamara.