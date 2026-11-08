When Will Travis Etienne Return? Injury Timeline for Saints RB

The New Orleans Saints signed Travis Etienne in the offseason to be their top running back.

Etienne has hardly gotten a chance to show that yet due to injury.

And at the moment, the Saints are coming out of their bye to play on Sunday in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns, and they still don’t have Etienne.

The former Jaguars star remains out, and it’s gotten to a point in the Saints’ season where it could prove very costly.

The Saints are 2-5 coming out of the bye, and another loss could lead to them being sellers before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Etienne’s first season in the Big Easy certainly hasn’t gone according to plan.

When Will Travis Etienne Return?

There isn’t an official return date yet for Etienne, which is actually a bit concerning considering the timeline of his injury.

Etienne hurt his left hamstring in Week 3, and he was placed on injured reserve before Week 4.

The IR placement comes with a four-week minimum absence. For the Saints and Etienne, that was fulfilled in Weeks 4, 5, 6 and 7.

The bye week in Week 8 didn’t matter from a mandatory absence standpoint, because Etienne had already hit the four-game mark.

If anything, the bye was assumed to be helpful. When Etienne went out, many fans assumed he’d be back for Week 9 with the extra week of built-in recovery there.

That didn’t happen, though, and there’s another concerning sign.

Travis Etienne Injury Return Timeline

The usual process for a player to return from IR involves a 21-day practice window. A team can first enlist a player in that time period. They don’t yet count against the active roster, but they can begin to practice.

The team then has to activate the player to the roster by the time the 21 days are up (or they have to spend the rest of season on IR).

Usually, a player requires more than a week of ramp up once that 21-day timer is started before being activated.

And with Etienne, the Saints have yet to activate his 21-day practice window. Maybe it’s coming soon, but until it happens, there’s no way to have confidence that he’ll be back on the field anytime soon for New Orleans.