KC Concepcion Injury Update: Rookie WR Leaves Browns-Saints Game

KC Concepcion is the most exciting player in the Cleveland Browns‘ offense. He’s a guy who would’ve been at the top of the scouting report this week for the New Orleans Saints, because the Browns will give Concepcion the football in a lot of different places on the field.

That took a turn on Sunday in the second half of their Week 9 clash, though, because injury trouble came to Concepcion.

The game was tied 6-6 when Concepcion ran a double-move to get down the field for quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The play ended with Concepcion barely able to put weight on his right leg.

Update: Concepcion returned to the game to return a punt.

KC Concepcion Injury Update

Concepcion had to be helped by multiple medical personnel to the sideline and the medical tent.

He had first cut outside, then cut back up the field to go behind his defensive back.

It appears that on that second cut, Concepcion got hurt.

The replay didn’t show anything super obvious, but by the time Concepcion was being helped off the field, he could put basically no weight on his right leg.

Browns WR KC Concepcion is being helped off the field and into the medical tent. Having trouble putting pressure on one of his legs. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 8, 2026

It certainly didn’t look like something Concepcion would come back from quickly, but that remains to be seen.

Update: Somehow, Concepcion came back into the game.

Saints Impact

The Saints were struggling offensively on Sunday, but their defense was playing well.

Through the moment when Concepcion got hurt, the Browns had already been sacked four times by the Saints’ defense.

Cleveland has Shedeur Sanders at quarterback on Sunday because Deshaun Watson didn’t heal from a concussion in time to get back to his QB1 role.

But aside from a long pass to Denzel Boston, Sanders wasn’t having a great day — he was being forced to scramble all over the place, which isn’t really his game.

The Browns got Concepcion back from his injury, though, which could help their cause against the Saints.