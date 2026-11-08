New Orleans Saints Announce Great News Before Browns Game

Tyler Shough is getting help on both ends of the passing game. The New Orleans Saints announced Sunday that rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. are active against the Cleveland Browns.

That puts Tyson in line for his NFL debut and gives Shough his starting left tackle back for the first time since Week 2. Both players were limited in all three practices this week and listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

New Orleans activated both players from injured reserve on Saturday, putting them back on the 53-man roster. Sunday’s announcement settled the next question. Both will dress for the noon CT kickoff at the Caesars Superdome.

Jordyn Tyson Is Set for His Saints Debut Against the Browns

The Saints took Tyson with the No. 8 pick in April to give Shough another target alongside Chris Olave. A hamstring injury in training camp pushed that first look into November. Through seven games, Olave has 49 catches for 636 yards, according to the NFL’s Week 9 game notes, with Devaughn Vele working as the Saints’ No. 2 receiver.

The first thing to watch is when Kellen Moore puts Tyson on the field. Even a few three-receiver sets with Olave and Vele would give Shough a chance to see how Cleveland covers the rookie and where the matchups open up. Tyson’s role can grow from there.

Shough said this week that the two have had few reps together. Tyson has been in team meetings during his rehab, but Sunday gives him and Shough their first chance to test that timing against an NFL defense in a game that counts.

Kelvin Banks Jr. Returns to a Saints Offense That Needs Him Up Front

Banks’ return gives the Saints a boost at a position where an injury can change the whole call. He underwent surgery after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2. Shough has faced pressure on 35.3% of his dropbacks this season, according to NFL.com. Cleveland edge rusher Jared Verse was a full participant on Thursday and Friday after opening the week limited with a knee injury.

New Orleans needs Banks in the run game, too. The Saints went into their bye after rushing for 18 yards against Pittsburgh in Paris. Alvin Kamara carries no game designation after returning to full practice Friday, and getting Banks back gives New Orleans a better chance to open lanes for him on the left side.

The Saints are 2-5 and host division-leading Carolina next week. With two straight games at home, Moore can start finding out what this offense looks like with the left tackle who protects Shough and the rookie receiver New Orleans drafted for him on the field together.