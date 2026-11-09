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Saints’ Alvin Kamara Trade Plans Seem Clear Before Deadline

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 08: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints is is tackled by Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns and Myles Harden #26 during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome on November 08, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints aren’t certain to trade Alvin Kamara by Tuesday’s NFL trading deadline.

But if there was ever a game that made it seem like they’re going to, it was Sunday’s clash with the Cleveland Browns.

The Saints kept Kamara in the offseason when they could’ve parted ways, in large part because Kamara was willing to take a pay cut.

Can they afford to keep him now? Not financially, but value-wise — if the Saints can extract a trade return for Kamara now, it sure feels like that might be the path they go.

Alvin Kamara Trade Plans

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome on November 08, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The first thing that stood out about Kamara on Sunday wasn’t him — it was Audric Estime.

The Saints went almost entirely with the new guy Estime during Sunday’s game, despite the cut of Kendre Miller and injury to CJ Donaldson.

Most would’ve thought Kamara would lead the backfield on this day, but he didn’t — it was Estime.

Estime got the first three carries and led in touches the entire day.

“The Saints’ narrow win over the Browns might convince them to make a push to win the lowly NFC South,” wrote Daniel Mader of The Sporting News on Sunday. “But at 3-5, they could still look to cash in some of their trade chips, namely longtime running back Alvin Kamara. The 31-year-old is no longer a starter in the NFL. With Travis Etienne soon to return from IR, even backup Audric Estime saw 15 carries to Kamara’s six in Week 9″

The Estime usage just screams that the Saints want to trade Kamara. They didn’t have many other options, but they limited Kamara — that’s what you’d do to protect a guy from a trade.

Alvin Kamara Trade Value

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the third quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome on November 08, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

If the Saints were hoping to raise the trade value of Kamara at least a little bit, he did look spry on his limited touches on Sunday.

“The veteran did have a solid all-around day,” Madre writes. “With 32 rushing yards on 5.3 yards per carry and three catches for 17 yards, Kamara had a solid day. His big performances are a thing of the past, but Kamara could be a pass-catching asset for a top NFL offense still.”

It’s now or never with trading Kamara. This Saints team can’t consider itself good enough to not at least consider making the move.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Saints’ Alvin Kamara Trade Plans Seem Clear Before Deadline

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