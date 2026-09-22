Giants Reunite With 300-Pound, 14-Game Dennard Wilson Favorite

Things are changing fast for the New York Giants after they lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, likely for the rest of the 2026 NFL season, amid a slew of other worrying injuries, but head coach John Harbaugh is still staying consistent with his plan for one key position group.

Harbaugh and the Giants added yet another big-bodied defensive tackle to the fringes of the roster when they reunited with C.J. Ravenell on Tuesday, September 22. His return was confirmed by Dan Duggan of The Athletic, who also noted the Giants “cut OL Kingsley Eguakun and CB Elijah Jones.”

Eguakun and Jones made way for another Giants reunion, this one involving a towering offensive tackle. Yet, the signing of Ravenell is more noteworthy because of his extensive experience with this coaching staff, that includes a brief stint with the Giants cut short by injury earlier this offseason.

C.J. Ravenell Back With Familiar Coaches

Ravenell’s well known to head coach Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder appeared in 14 games for Wilson’s defense with the Tennessee Titans in 2025, making one start.

He also spent the 2024 campaign on the practice squad for the Baltimore Ravens during Harbaugh’s time in charge at M&T Bank Stadium.

More to follow.