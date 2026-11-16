The New York Giants have gone 2-1 with J.J. McCarthy as the team’s starting quarterback.

McCarthy was acquired by the New York Giants during the season in exchange for a fifth-round pick after the Giants lost Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury. The Vikings were willing to move on from McCarthy after the former first-round pick lost a training camp battle against Kyler Murray for the team’s starting job.

Now, one former NFL scout has revealed the true feelings of Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on J.J. McCarthy.

Former NFL Scout Reveals Kevin O’Connell’s True Feelings Toward New York Giants Quarterback J.J. McCarthy

Former NFL scout John Middlekauff said on the 3 and Out podcast following the New York Giants’ Thursday Night Football loss against the Washington Commanders “If you’re a Vikings fan watching (the Giants-Commanders) game tonight, you have to be asking yourself—and I’m not trying to play Monday morning quarterback, it’s just a reality—the move was made because he didn’t play well and the coach (Kevin O’Connell) hated him.”

Middlekauff added, regarding O’Connell’s feelings toward McCarthy, “I wanted to speak for you regarding J.J. McCarthy; you hated his guts as a player. You couldn’t (expletive) stand him because you were clearly the driving force for making him the third quarterback and helping the GM: ‘We gotta get this guy out of here. Fifth-round pick, I’ll drive him to the airport.’”

The former scout continued, “J.J.’s making plays like that for (Matt) Nagy and Greg Roman, you’re like, ‘No one is acting like this guy is Joe Montana, but this is way better than what we had.’”

Early returns following New York’s trade for McCarthy have been positive, especially after the Giants only gave up a fifth-round pick. With the Giants, McCarthy has completed 63% of his passes for 915 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Vikings traded a third-round pick for Kirk Cousins after veterans Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz struggled this season.

J.J. McCarthy’s Comments After First Loss With Giants

Entering Week 10, McCarthy had a six-game winning streak which dated back to his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Following the New York Giants’ loss against the Washington Commanders, McCarthy told reporters, “For me a takeaway is just do whatever you can to get a fast start, not hurt ourselves in whatever moment it is. We just gotta be so crisp, detailed, and execute on every single play like it’s the last play from snap one to the last snap. We just got to do a better job of tightening things up, be consistently on the same page, all 11, and do whatever we can, find a way to get a win in those critical situations. There’s things I could’ve done better, there’s things a lot of guys could have done better, but at the end of the day you got to give credit to another team that’s in the National Football League. They made more plays than us, and we gotta find a way to make more next time.”

McCarthy and the Giants will next face off against the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.