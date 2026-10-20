Jets’ Aaron Glenn Firmly Put on Notice Days Before Dolphins Game

Garrett Wilson labeled the Week 6 game against the New England Patriots as a “Big [Expletive] Game.” It certainly feels that way in Week 7 for New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn ahead of the Miami Dolphins game.

“Sunday is a must-win for the Jets. I mean, you gotta beat the Dolphins. Now look, the Dolphins are not going to go winless. I mean, they’re not. They are going to win a couple of games, and so the Jets better be on it; otherwise, they could end up being that team. If they lost to the Dolphins, boy, woo, the Glenn watch would be on, the Glenn watch would be on because you can’t lose to the Dolphins, but we’ve seen stranger things happen,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on the “Jets Collective” podcast.

When Cimini said we’d be on “Glenn watch,” he is referencing a potential in-season firing. Miami has been accused by fans and some media analysts of purposefully tanking to try to improve their position in the 2027 NFL Draft. If you were to lose to the team that appears to be actively trying to lose, that would be a major indictment of Glenn.

Woody Johnson has owned the Jets for 26 years. He has only fired a coach midseason once during his ownership reign (Robert Saleh in 2024). For what it’s worth, that abrupt move didn’t work out for the Jets.

A Fork in the Road for Glenn

In Week 6, the Jets suffered another competitive loss. When those first started happening, the Jets’ baker was serving out warm moral cookies. However, that taste has quickly turned bitter because, for Glenn, it’s about winning games.

The Jets sit at 2-4, suboptimal, but the next two games for the Jets are at home against winnable opponents.

In Week 7, they host the winless Dolphins (0-5). In Week 8, they host the Las Vegas Raiders, who have lost three games in a row (3-3).

According to Vegas Insider, the Jets are a favorite in both games:

Versus Dolphins (-5.5)

Versus Raiders (-1.5)

If the Jets beat the opponents they’re supposed to beat, they can return to .500 on the season (4-4). That would allow the Jets to reset and get ready for the second half of the season. However, if they slip up, the Jets could dig themselves in a hole that they aren’t capable of getting out of.

Lose-Lose Scenario

This doesn’t feel good.

If the Jets beat the Dolphins and secure Glenn’s first win in the AFC East, for a lot of fans it will ring hollow. Miami stinks, and they’re trying to tank, according to some fans and analysts.

If they lose, Cimini said we could be on Glenn watch for a potential firing. Jets fans would lose their minds if they lost to what many perceive to be an inferior team.

This is the ultimate lose-lose scenario. If the Jets win, they don’t get credit. If the Jets lose, hellfire will be raining from the high heavens.