The New York Jets will be down a talented piece in their rematch with the Miami Dolphins.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced on Friday, November 27, that rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr will miss this contest.

Cooper missed the first two days of practice this week due to ankle and groin injuries.

A Big Blow for the Jets

The green and white lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, October 25, but it sure wasn’t because of Cooper.

Cooper was targeted five times, catching all five passes for 115 receiving yards and a touchdown. The longest reception of the day went 60 yards, and he averaged 23 yards per catch in Week 7.

Some Clarity on the Situation

Last week Cooper missed all three days of practice with what the team listed as an ankle and a hip issue. Yet this week it’s an ankle and a groin? What gives?

“It was the same injuries,” Glenn clarified.

Glenn said these four players will practice and are trending towards playing against the Dolphins:

Two players for the Jets are in the middle of their 21-day practice windows to potentially return: defensive tackles David Onyemata and T’Vondre Sweat.

“Two guys that are still in their window, and we will see how the end of the week goes. So we have today and tomorrow to see how they practice and make a decision when it comes to getting them active and getting them ready to go,” Glenn explained.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.