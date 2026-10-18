Aaron Glenn Assigns Blame After Jets Loss to Patriots

The New York Jets dropped to 2-4 on the season after a 26-19 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 6.

Head coach Aaron Glenn explained who was to blame after the contest.

“When it comes to this game, man, there’s a number of things that I can point to. There were some issues in this game, but really what it came down to was two things: our ability to finish and our detail when it comes to defensive football. So finishing on offense and detailing on defense is something we’ve got to get better at because I think we gifted two touchdowns that shouldn’t have happened. I’ve got to do a better job on defense of getting our guys ready to play. I [also] got to do a better job on offense of making sure we understand exactly what it’s going to take to finish,” Glenn explained on Sunday, October 18.

So Many Missed Opportunities

Like most games, you can point to many things after a loss. However, the overall theme of this loss is missed opportunities.

The Jets were 0-for-2 on fourth-down conversion attempts. In each of those scenarios, the Jets could have kicked a field goal. That would have changed how the end of the game played out.

The Jets created two takeaways, but they weren’t able to transform those into touchdowns. Against a team like the Patriots, you have to score touchdowns to win.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Geno Smith threw his first interception of the season. At the time of the game, the Jets were down 10 points, and he tossed the pick at midfield, which could have been another scoring opportunity.

“The Jets have the NFL’s worst offensive EPA (-30.58) when they are in their opponents territory, per TruMedia,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic posted on X.

Going Through the Numbers

Geno Smith finished the game going 20-of-30 for 252 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked three times during the game.

Smith was one of only three starting quarterbacks who entered Sunday without an interception (minimum of five starts).

Braelon Allen delivered another effective performance. He toted the rock 17 times for 78 rushing yards. Allen averaged 4.6 yards per carry. He also got involved in the passing game with two receptions for 26 receiving yards.

It was a breakout performance for rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. He was activated off injured reserve on Saturday after missing the last four games with an ankle sprain. Cooper was targeted seven times, catching six passes for 103 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Cooper scored a second touchdown, but it was called back due to an offensive pass interference call on veteran wideout Tim Patrick.

Garrett Wilson was oddly only targeted six times during the game and only had two targets entering the fourth quarter. He finished with four receptions for 44 receiving yards.

It was also a nice showing for second-year tight end Mason Taylor, who got involved with six targets, catching four balls for 33 receiving yards.