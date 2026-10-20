Former Jets Bust, Ex-1st Rounder Signs With Packers

A former New York Jets bust has found a new home.

The Green Bay Packers are signing defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the practice squad. “The Packers held a tryout for DT Mazi Smith, the former first-round pick out of Michigan,” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky posted on Monday, October 19.

Update: The Packers are planning to sign him to the practice, per source. https://t.co/MEKguKFGvQ— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 19, 2026

Smith, 25, was born and raised in Michigan just a few hours away from Green Bay. He entered the league as the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Smith spent the first 2.5 years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He got traded to the Jets in the blockbuster Quinnen Williams deal in 2025. Smith didn’t make the Jets’ final roster this offseason and was dumped.

The former Michigan product quickly landed on his feet, signing with the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He spent a month and a half with the team before the team cut him last week.

Now he has a new opportunity in Green Bay.

Speaking of the Packers, they have taken a liking to former Jets. On their 53-man roster and practice squad, they have six former members of the green and white:

Jets Have a Keen Interest in the Packers’ Activities

A major storyline Jets fans are watching during the 2026 season is the Packers and the Cowboys. General manager Darren Mougey negotiated a clause in the Williams trade that whichever first-round pick is worse between Green Bay and Dallas would end up with the Jets.

At this current moment in time, the Jets would secure the Cowboys’ selection. According to Tankathon, Dallas is projected to pick No. 6 overall. For context, the Packers selection is slotted at No. 27 heading into Week 7.

There is still plenty of season left, but things aren’t looking good for Dallas, and Green Bay is picking things up at the right time.

The Packers have won three in a row and four of their last five. The Cowboys, on the other hand, have lost two in a row and three of their last four.

Speaking of Former Jets

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams stole placekicker Blake Grupe off the Jets’ practice squad. In a corresponding roster move, the Rams parted ways with former Jets placekicker Harrison Mevis.

Grupe was supposed to be the guy for the Jets, but instead they went back to Jason Sanders. That proved to be the right decision because Sanders has been money for the Jets this season.

Through the first six games of the season, Sanders has converted 12-of-13 field goals and has converted 8-of-9 extra point attempts.

Grupe made his Rams debut in Week 6, and it ended in disaster. He tore his ACL on a tackle attempt and has been ruled out for the 2026 season.

New #Rams K Blake Grupe tore his ACL and is out for the rest of the season. LA is back on the kicker market.pic.twitter.com/gHWs2K7K86 https://t.co/vJ4b12rjZc— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2026

Now the Rams are back in the kicking market ahead of Week 7.