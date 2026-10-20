Commanders Can Pursue $15 Million WR After Terry McLaurin Injury

The Washington Commanders watched helplessly as wide receiver Terry McLaurin left the field in an air cast during the first half of their Monday Night Football contest with the San Francisco 49ers, but all is not lost.

McLaurin left the field on a medical cart following a hit late in the first quarter. NFL insiders watching the contest were only speculating on the severity of the two-time Pro Bwler’s injury, but did so in somber tones and from educated perspectives.

“So much positive energy and promise for Terry McLaurin coming into this season,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network posted to X. “Now seems it’ll be cut short by a significant injury. Hate to see that for one of the league’s really good guys.”

Following the conclusion of MNF, the franchise enters its bye week and will be off until a November 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington should have a full sense of McLaurin’s injury by Tuesday or Wednesday and can move aggressively to replace him via the trade market if they like.

One sensible option is third-year wideout Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who is likely available and clearly needs a fresh start with a new team.

Brian Thomas Jr. Sensible Commanders’ Trade Target With Terry McLaurin Out

Thomas tallied nearly 1,300 receiving yards and hauled in 10 TDs during his rookie campaign in 2024 after the Jaguars made him a first-round pick out of LSU.

However, the 24-year-old wideout’s game fell off last season, and Thomas has since plummeted down the depth chart in Jacksonville. Through six games this year, he has tallied just nine receptions for 105 yards and one score.

Beyond that, Thomas didn’t play a single snap in the second half of the Jaguars’ loss to the Houston Texans in London on Sunday. The wideout is in the third season of his four-year, $15 million rookie contract that contains a fifth-year option for 2028.

The Arizona Cardinals recently dealt 2024 first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texas for a second-rounder and a sixth-rounder in 2027, which sets a market for Thomas. And while a second-rounder is a steep price for a player who appears to have regressed, it might be exactly what Washington needs to light a fire on offense.

The Commanders are also in the NFC, which makes them a more likely outfit for the Jaguars to send Thomas than an AFC contender like the Kansas City Chiefs who also need a wideout.

Dan Quinn, Commanders Staff Incentivized to Take Big Swings at Trade Deadline

Washington (1-3-1) would not traditionally profile as a buyer ahead of the trade deadline, but there are a couple reasons the franchise might look to add anyway.

First, even if the Commanders lose this week, they’ll be just two games out of first place and a half-game out of a tie for second in the NFC East Division. That means the playoffs will remain very much in play.

Secondly, Washington was already thin at receiver before McLaurin went down Monday. Without him, and with Stefon Diggs battling injury issues of his own, quarterback Jayden Daniels is without a requisite group of quality pass-catchers.

Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn have spent the last week under fire for their late-game mistakes against the New York Giants, which led to a tie game in Week 5. Daniels is hungry to prove himself and regain the fans’ trust, while Quinn is likely fighting for his job over the remainder of the campaign.