Commanders GM Adam Peters Makes His Feelings Clear About Dan Quinn After Giants Tie

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters stands behind head coach Dan Quinn after the team’s disappointing 1-3-1 start to the 2026 NFL season.

Peters praised Quinn’s leadership during an October 19 appearance on “The Sports Junkies” on 106.7 The Fan. The general manager discussed how the Commanders responded to their Week 5 tie against the New York Giants, which ended after Washington failed to manage the clock on its final overtime possession.

Despite the result, Peters said the team has remained united and focused on improving ahead of its Monday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

“He did a really good job with that,” Peters said of Quinn’s response to the tie. “Presenting to the team, ‘This is what happened, this won’t happen again; what are we’re going to do to fix it and how can we beat the Niners?'”

Peters said Quinn’s ability to keep the locker room together has been important during Washington’s difficult start.

Adam Peters Praises Dan Quinn for Keeping Commanders Together

Peters explained that he has seen teams struggle when players and coaches begin blaming one another after disappointing results.

He said that has not happened in Washington.

“I think he created that culture,” Peters said. “I have been on teams where things have fractured and people start pointing fingers and there are whispers in the building and the doors are closed and guys are having conversations. We aren’t even close to that.”

Peters also credited the team’s veteran players and coaching staff for supporting Quinn.

“That’s a testament to his leadership and leadership in the building with the coaches and veterans on the team have done a great job of that, too,” he added.

The general manager said players and coaches took responsibility for the loss to New York rather than focusing on individual mistakes.

“It showed a lot of leadership and growth that everyone took accountability,” Peters said. “That’s the sign of a well-coached, good team that no one’s pointing fingers.”

Peters emphasized that Washington still has time to improve its position in the NFC East.

“We still have 12 games, 70% of the season and the division’s still open,” he said. “It was about, ‘what are we going to do to beat the 49ers?’ That’s the approach we took, and it was really impressive to see from the group.”

Commanders GM Addresses Communication Mistakes Against Giants

Peters also discussed the final overtime drive that kept Washington from getting a chance to win against the Giants.

The Commanders were in field goal range before a sack ran out the clock.

Peters acknowledged that communication was not good enough during the sequence.

“There’s communication throughout the drive, with how many timeouts we have. I think everybody was aware of that,” Peters said. “It obviously didn’t pan out that way. It didn’t look that way and, certainly, the result that we didn’t execute it well enough.”

He explained that the team reviewed the situation to determine where things went wrong.

“I wasn’t on the headset. I wasn’t able to hear any of that. I was on the sideline watching like you guys all were,” he said. “Getting the rundown, we figured out where the miscommunications were and it won’t happen again.”

The general manager also identified Washington’s second-half defense as an area that needs improvement.

“We can be a dominating defense at times, really good against the run and attacking the ball and making plays on the ball,” Peters said.

However, he acknowledged that the unit has struggled to maintain that level of play throughout games.

“What do we need to do? Is it our calls, our execution, our stamina?” Peters asked. “What are the things that are holding us back from us being a 60-minute defense?”

Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels Retain Support Despite Slow Start

Peters’ comments come as questions continue about Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels following Washington’s difficult opening five games.

However, ESPN’s John Keim reported that the team has not lost confidence in Quinn, Daniels or offensive coordinator David Blough.

According to Keim, Daniels addressed offensive players during a team meeting after the Giants game.

Some teammates reportedly applauded the quarterback, while others showed their support after he spoke.

The report also noted that Quinn, Daniels and Blough accepted responsibility for the final offensive play during their discussions with the team and reporters.

Keim added that Quinn’s job is not in immediate jeopardy and that ownership understands the support he has within the locker room.

Washington will look to move forward when it faces the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.