Dan Quinn Gets Brutal Assessment After Commanders’ Overtime Disaster Raises Questions About Future

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is facing criticism following his team’s costly overtime mistake against the New York Giants, and a new analysis of NFL coaches has delivered another unfavorable assessment.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casino.org/us, analyzed postgame press conferences from head coaches across all 32 NFL teams and ranked them from most to least confident.

Quinn finished last, with Honigman describing his body language as “submissive.”

The assessment comes as Washington faces questions about its coaching decisions after Sunday’s 27-27 tie with the Giants.

The Commanders had a chance to win in overtime but failed to get another play off before time expired.

Quinn addressed the mistake Monday and was also asked about his job security following Washington’s disappointing start to the season.

Dan Quinn Ranked Least Confident NFL Coach in New Body Language Analysis

Honigman pointed to Quinn’s posture during his press conferences as the reason for his placement at the bottom of the rankings.

“Quinn’s discomfort is viewed in his shoulders,” Honigman said.

“Instead of straightening his back and squaring his shoulders, Quinn’s shoulders are rolled forward, decreasing his perceived size. When someone is uneasy with taking up space, this speaks to anxiety, fear, and submission.”

Honigman’s assessment reflects her interpretation of Quinn’s nonverbal behavior rather than a confirmed indication of his confidence or mental state.

The analysis ranked New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel as the NFL’s most confident coach.

Honigman described Vrabel’s posture and presence as a “territorial show of confidence.”

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley finished second, with Honigman describing his body language as “fearless and dominant.”

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay rounded out the top three.

The rankings were based on the coaches’ appearances during postgame press conferences.

Commanders’ Overtime Clock Management Mistake Leads to Questions for Quinn

An insane end to overtime in Washington ⌛️ The Commanders fail to get to the line in time as the clock runs down to 0! 😮 👀 A FG attempt would have been inside the 40 to win the game… https://t.co/9MFvLHAKlH pic.twitter.com/KAxluS65Pu — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) October 11, 2026

Quinn’s latest criticism follows a difficult ending to Washington’s Week 6 matchup against the Giants on October 11.

The Commanders recovered a fumble by Giants running back Cam Skattebo during overtime and moved into New York territory.

Washington reached the Giants’ 24-yard line on a second-and-8, with a chance to set up a potential game-winning field goal.

However, quarterback Jayden Daniels went down on the final play, and Washington had no timeouts remaining.

The Commanders couldn’t get back to the line of scrimmage before the clock expired, leaving the game tied 27-27.

Quinn reacted by throwing his headset to the ground before putting his hands on his head.

Commanders minority owner Magic Johnson also expressed frustration with the finish, saying he was in “total disbelief.”

The result left Washington with a 1-3-1 record through five games.

Dan Quinn Addresses Job Security After Commanders’ Disappointing Finish

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During his Monday press conference, Quinn was asked about his standing with Commanders owner Josh Harris.

Quinn did not directly address whether his job was in jeopardy but explained that he maintains regular communication with Harris.

“Josh [Harris] and I talk regularly before games, after games, after good games, after tough games,” Quinn said, according to The Athletic.

“That’s a normal process for us. And trust me, no one is pleased with this outcome and where we’re at. But the part that we do have, those hard conversations, we’re honest about where we’re at and what we need to fix and what we need to work on. I like having that communication with him.”

Quinn also acknowledged his frustration with the overtime sequence.

He described himself as “furious” and “pissed” before saying the Commanders had “a lot of (expletive) to clean up.”

The difficult start comes after Quinn led Washington to a 12-5 record and an NFC Championship Game appearance during his first season in 2024.

Since taking over as head coach, Quinn has compiled an 18-20-1 record.