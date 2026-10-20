Jayden Daniels Has Message After Near-Comeback Against 49ers

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels sent a clear message after the team’s near-comeback against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers took a 20-3 lead into halftime, and it appeared that the game would be out of reach for the Commanders.

But Daniels and his team played a strong second half, cutting the deficit to 23-17 and having a chance to win the game on the final drive of the game.

Ultimately, the Commanders came up short as they lost the game and dropped to 1-4-1 on the season. But Daniels was proud of the team for putting up a tough fight to make the game competitive instead of just giving up.

Jayden Daniels on What Commanders Need to Do Better

Speaking to reporters after the game, Daniels shared his thoughts on what the Commanders need to do better going forward so they don’t have to dig themselves out of such a massive hole in the second half of their next game.

“Just one play at a time. We said that offensively; we said that as a team. Just one play at a time. We dug ourselves in a hole… we gotta be a full-game, four-quarter team, not just a half team,” Daniels said.

“We just said collectively as a team, do everything one play at a time, just do your job. Don’t try to do someone else’s job, just do your job, and we just started rattling off longer drives, 3-and-outs, stuff like that.”

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Commanders Have Bye Week Coming Up

With the Commanders now having a 1-4-1 record, the team has a bye week coming up, and it is coming up at the perfect time, as Washington could really use a break to reset things after their recent struggles.

Last week, the Commanders had a very disappointing tie against the New York Giants in a game that they probably should have won, and then this week, they lost once again.

Other than their upset win over the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season, the Commanders have not achieved a victory so far this year, which could put head coach Dan Quinn’s job in jeopardy.

Given how well the Commanders played in the second half of this game against the 49ers, it could potentially buy Quinn more time behind the team’s sidelines, though a change at head coach cannot be completely ruled out at this time.

As poor as Washington is playing, they still have a chance to make the playoffs this season just because their division is playing so poorly at the moment.

The New York Giants lead the NFC East at 3-2-1, with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys each at 2-4. The Eagles also just lost QB Jalen Hurts for potentially the rest of the season, so the Commanders have an even greater chance of making a run in their division.

But, as Daniels said, it all starts with one play at a time, and the Commanders need to really buy into that sort of game plan when they take on the Eagles in Week 8 following their bye week in what will certainly be a must-win game.