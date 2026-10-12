Stephen A. Smith Says Commanders HC Dan Quinn Will Be Fired

Sports radio talk show host Stephen A. Smith says that Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn will soon be fired.

Quinn’s Commanders had one of the most embarrassing finishes to an NFL game you will ever see during the team’s 27-27 tie against the New York Giants in Week 5.

After recovering a Cam Skattebo fumble in the red zone and getting the ball back, the Commanders marched down the Giants’ end of the field and only needed to nail a chip-shot field goal to end the game.

However, for whatever reason, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels ran a play that let the clock run out, negating the chance for Washington to kick a field goal, resulting in a 27-27 tie.

Although Daniels has to know better as the team’s QB, Quinn said that the mistake ultimately fell on him as the team’s head coach, and Smith believes the mistake will cost him his job.

Stephen A. Smith Predicts Dan Quinn Firing

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Smith predicted that Quinn will get fired by the Commanders, pointing to an X post from Commanders co-owner Magic Johnson that criticized the team’s decision-making in the final seconds of the game against New York, an ominous sign for any head coach in the NFL whenever your boss is going to social media to vent their frustrations.

“Just like you know your football, I know an imminent dismissal when I see one. I know me some Earvin ‘Magic‘ Johnson. I have known that man for a quarter century. I know what he means when he speaks; I know what he means when he’s silent. I know him. I am telling you right now, Dan Quinn has lost support in that room. It’s over. The only way he can save his job is if the Commanders go on some lengthy winning streak and make the playoffs. It is the only way. When you see a statement like that, it says it all. That is just discombobulation,” Smith said on First Take.

Commanders in NFC East Doghouse

The Commanders are currently in the doghouse in the NFC East as the team has a 1-3-1 record, putting them in fourth place in their division.

The game against the Giants, who lead the division with a 3-1-1 record, was a massive opportunity to gain ground on the division leader. But instead of picking up a win, Washington tied a game in which they truly should have won, and it could end up being the straw that breaks the camel’s back and costs Quinn his job.

The fact that Johnson went on social media and openly questioned the team’s decision-making is surely not a good sign for Quinn or anyone else on the Commanders’ coaching staff, and in Smith’s view, it’s proof that Quinn’s job is on the line, which is fair.

Will the Commanders make a move to fire Quinn right now? Probably not, as they will likely give him a few more weeks to turn things around, just because the NFC East is still wide open. But he’s surely on the hot seat after this embarrassing tie game against New York, no doubt about it.