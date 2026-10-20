Commanders OL Sam Cosmi Went Down on ‘Dirty and Dangerous’ Hit by 49ers Rookie

It’s a play that San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive tackle Gracen Halton won’t live down anytime soon — and it could result in NFL punishment.

Halton’s dirty hit on Washington Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi in Monday night’s win by the unbeaten 49ers forced Cosmi to leave the game and gave Halton’s reputation a big hit.

On the play, Halton comes running in and launches himself low at Cosmi’s knee as Cosmi is almost at a standstill.

“Dirty A** play by (Halton) of the 49ers,” Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe wrote on his official X account. “That’s bush league. Could really injure that man.”

“This is about as dirty an OL play as it gets,” Commanders fan Mitchell Tischler wrote on his official X account. “(Halton) lines up Cosmi’s knee and dives right at it. Hard to find a ‘football play’ in here.”

“WOW: Commanders fans are calling for 49ers rookie DT Gracen Halton to be SUSPENDED after his dirty low hit on standout guard Sam Cosmi,” ML Football wrote on its official X account. “Halton sent Cosmi to the medical tent. Fans are calling the play dirty and dangerous. THIS IS AWFUL. Disgusting.”

Gracen Halton Defended for Dirty Hit on Cosmi

At least one person defended Halton — however much of a reach that might be.

“First I want to say I hope Sam Cosmi is ok,” Coach Yac wrote on their official X account. “Hate seeing anyone injured. As for the play, I think Gracen Halton had tunnel vision diving for Jeremy McNichols ankles and was surprised that there was a leg in front of him.”

It’s hard to defend Halton’s hit — but there’s always someone willing to make an excuse, it seems.

Sam Cosmi’s Injury History Includes Torn ACL

Cosmi is considered one of the NFL’s elite offensive guards and signed a 4-year, $74 million contract with the Commanders before the 2024 season.

The last few seasons have mostly been defined by injuries for Cosmi. He tore his ACL in an NFC Divisional Round upset of the Detroit Lions after the 2024 season and missed 8 games due to injuries.

So far in 2026, Cosmi has missed 3 games while in concussion protocol.