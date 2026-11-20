The Pittsburgh Penguins’ rebuild is here. While there wasn’t a grand announcement declaring a change in the organization’s trajectory, GM Kyle Dubas pretty much laid out the path ahead.

The Penguins are 7-11-2, sitting 28th overall. Dubas acknowledged that the team has been inconsistent and said future transactions will be focused on acquiring younger players who can contribute over the long term.

He also made an interesting point about Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang: Their situations have to be handled differently because of what they mean to the organization.

Beyond protecting the team’s longtime core trio, everyone else is fair game. The Penguins will be looking to shed contracts and veteran players, for the right price, of course.

The recent chatter surrounding the nixed Rickard Rakell trade is a good example of that. The Pens are willing to listen on just about anyone, and they’re not afraid to make changes moving forward.

The most interesting part is that Dubas appears to be establishing a different standard for success. Pittsburgh might not be measuring this season by whether it makes the playoffs, but by whether younger players develop and the organization moves closer to becoming a contender again.

So, the rebuild is here. Last season was just one last gasp from Crosby and company. Reality has finally set in, and it’s time to see what the Pens have up their sleeves.

Penguins Will Respect Crosby’s Will

At this point, the party line is that the Penguins will respect whatever Sidney Crosby wants to do. The Pittsburgh captain is 39 and set to become a UFA next summer.

While there is no indication that he’s retiring or returning, the bottom line is that the Pens will accept whatever he wants to do.

And if that decision involves asking for a trade, then so be it.

There is rampant speculation about Crosby playing his final games with his childhood team, the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs would love to have Crosby in the fold. But who knows if the asking price would even make sense for Montreal.

There is also talk about joining Cole Harbour buddy Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado. The idea sounds good on paper, but the fact is that the Avalanche can’t afford to add Crosby’s salary. Unless the Penguins are willing to eat half of it and cut Colorado a deal just to grant Crosby’s wish, the bottom line is that a move is unlikely to happen.

Pittsburgh Fans Should Expect Deals Happening in the Coming Weeks

All told, Penguins fans should expect deals happening in the coming weeks. Pittsburgh is open for business and will listen on pretty much everyone.

While Dubas has pledged that he won’t make moves for the sake of it, one has to think that the team will look as this season as the team’s official teardown, collect as many pieces, and then figure out what to do in the summer during the 2027 NHL Draft and free agency.

Perhaps there may be a quick turnaround for the Penguins. However, looking at how young and inexperienced the roster could become, it may still be a couple of seasons before the rebuild begins to show any real signs of success.