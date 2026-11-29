Anaheim Ducks superstar winger Cutter Gauthier shared his reaction after tying an incredible NHL scoring record.

With 20 goals in the month of November, Gauthier tied the NHL record for the most goals scored in a calendar month with NHL Hall of Famers Joe Malone and Teemu Selanne, a former Ducks player himself.

Cuttier Gauthier Reacts to Tying Record

Speaking to reporters after he scored his 20th goal of November in the Ducks’ 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, Gauthier shared his reaction to tying the incredible record shared by two NHL legends.

“I mean, it’s really cool. I think I heard of the stat like a week ago, so something kind of I was trying to go for. It’s obviously pretty cool when you’re mentioned with some of the best guys that have ever played. So super cool accomplishment, but lots of work that needs to be done for the next 60-ish games,” Gauthier said (via NHL.com).

Gauthier’s goal-scoring prowess has greatly impressed his teammates, including Beckett Sennecke, who has been in awe seeing his teammate go on such a heater as of late.

“He’s super-hot, obviously. Every time he kind of gets a chance, he finds a way to bury it,” Sennecke said.

How Many Goals Can Cutter Gauthier Score This Year?

This season, Gauthier has 24 goals in 27 games, while adding 9 assists for 33 points in total.

He is on pace to score 75 goals this season, which would obviously be an incredible feat, as very few players have ever reached the 70-goal plateau in NHL history.

In fact, there have only been 14 70-goal seasons in NHL history, so if Gauthier can break the 70-goal barrier, it would be quite a feat, as this has been historically very difficult to do during the course of NHL history.

But don’t count him out, because based on how well Gauthier has been playing this year, he has every chance to get the job done.

That being said, if you asked Gauthier himself, he would say that getting the Ducks into the playoffs this season is more important than anything else.