Bruins’ Top Six Saved by Reconfigured Second Line

The Boston Bruins are finding answers in unexpected places as they continue to roll out a reconfigured forward corps. Sitting atop the Atlantic Division with an 8-1 record on home ice, Boston’s latest offensive surge stems from a newly assembled second line that blends high-energy hustle with sudden scoring touch.

When rookie center James Hagens landed on injured reserve with a multi-week back injury, head coach Marco Sturm had to reshuffle his top six. Marat Khusnutdinov shifted down, clearing space for veteran Mikey Eyssimont to step right onto the second line alongside Fraser Minten and a scorching-hot Morgan Geekie.

Eyssimont Makes an Immediate Impression

Eyssimont’s return to the big club came after earning his way up the hard way. Sent down to the AHL’s Providence Bruins to start the year, the 30-year-old posted an incredible 13 goals in just eight minor-league games. That tear was highlighted by a stunning natural hat trick—his third of the AHL campaign—where he scored three times in 1:43 to pull off a 5-4 comeback win over the Hamilton Hammers.

“It’s a gut punch, but you try to keep up your enthusiasm and keep developing as a player, and (Providence) is a great place to do it,” Eyssimont said when he spoke with the media on Sunday.

With Florida coming to town for a physical matchup, Sturm wanted veteran composure and gritty game management. Eyssimont delivered instantly in his season debut. Just six minutes into the opening period, Minten set him up behind the net. Eyssimont shook off Panthers’ defenseman Seth Jones with a sharp fake before wrapping around Jacob Markstrom’s net, eventually helping jam the puck across the goal line.

While penalties limited his total ice time to 8:14 in a game that featured 126 combined penalty minutes, Eyssimont’s presence gave Boston a noticeable spark.

“Yeah, he’s another guy who came in, and we talked about him in training camp. I saw him quickly this morning, and he didn’t change at all. … I’m glad [that] after he got sent down to the minors, he reacted the right way and he’s just waited for his opportunity,” said Sturm.

Geekie Finds His Groove

While Eyssimont brought the early energy, Morgan Geekie provided the finishing power. After a frustrating start to the season that saw him score just once through his first 14 games, Geekie has hit his stride, finding the back of the net in four consecutive contests. He noted last week, “It doesn’t really cross my mind a while lot. It’s obviously nice to see them go in, but I think for me, maybe it’s just a product of being in the right place at the right time.”

He capped Sunday’s win by blasting a one-timer from a tight angle during a 5-on-3 power play, effectively putting the game out of reach. For a player who broke out with 39 goals a year ago, Geekie finding his touch gives Boston’s offense a dangerous secondary element.

A Production Line That Fits the Moment

With Minten picking up assists in back-to-back wins, the makeshift trio is delivering exactly what the coaching staff needs. The new unit generated high-danger looks, stayed disciplined through Florida’s physical antics, and gave Boston reliable shifts at key moments.

The Bruins now get three full days off to recover from the chaotic win before hosting the rival Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Nov. 12. If Eyssimont, Geekie, and Minten maintain this momentum, Boston’s second line might stay intact long after the roster returns to full strength.