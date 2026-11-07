Bruins Trade Pitch Lands Simon Edvinsson, Sending $6.4 Million Player to Red Wings

Simon Edvinsson asked the Detroit Red Wings for a trade after his old contract expired and he didn’t receive a new one. But now, a new trade pitch aimed at the Boston Bruins would take Edvinsson out of Detroit and land him with the Bruins.

The trade pitch, shared on PuckGM, would send Edvinsson to the Bruins for Mason Lohrei, Pavel Zacha, Dean Letourneau’s signing rights, and the 2027 first-round pick.

Edvinsson, 23, has been a standout defender since winning the prestigious TV-Pucken Tournament in Sweden as a 16-year-old. According to NHL.com’s Simon Edvinsson player profile, he was named the tournament’s best defenseman in 2018-19. He entered the season with 60 points in 175 career games and averaged 21:10 of ice time per game.

Simon Edvinsson Standoff With Detroit Red Wings Lingers On

Unfortunately for Edvinsson, he doesn’t have a contract with the Red Wings right now.

Currently an RFA, his rights remain with the Red Wings until he either signs with Detroit or is sent to another team via a trade. However, the Red Wings preference would be to sign Edvinsson.

Elliotte Friedman has recently reported on the number of teams checking in on Edvinsson and reiterates that the Red Wings are prepared to wait until December 1st to re-sign him.

“Teams I’ve heard took a long look at Edvinsson: Boston (although less chatter recently), Nashville, St. Louis, San Jose, Seattle. No doubt there are more. The talks with the Sharks are substantive, I believe, with at least one serious offer between them — an offer that was not accepted by Detroit,” Friedman revealed in a written 32 Thoughts piece. “I can’t speak for certain about the Blues, but my information is the other four on this list have been asked about young centres.”

“The Red Wings say they are willing to wait until Edvinsson’s Dec. 1 signing deadline. I wouldn’t expect them to admit anything different. We’ll see. It’s stressful.”

The closer the calendar gets to December 1st, the more stressful this will be for fans of both organizations. However, this trade pitch can end the stalemate and start the clock on the Bruins to get Edvinsson signed to a new contract.

Red Wings Should Strongly Consider This Bruins Trade Package

This trade package would work for the Red Wings on a number of levels.

For one, they get their own young, blossoming defender in Lohrei to fill in for Edvinsson. Sure, he doesn’t have the same pedigree as Edvinsson, but he’s no slouch.

Zacha can slot in as the team’s top center, which has been running Emmitt Finnie, Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher, and Sheldon Dries down the middle. Zacha as Detroit’s line-one center can have everyone else slot in at a more natural position, taking the pressure off a Larkin trade to acquire a replacement center.

Naturally, the conversation then turns to what it would take for the Bruins to sign Edvinsson to a new deal.

The last reported offer from the Red Wings to Edvinsson was six years at $8.5 million per season. This trade pitch only frees up $7.95 million in cap space. So, the Bruins would need a corresponding move to open up more salary to accommodate whatever Edvinsson’s next contract looks like.

One way or another, the clock is ticking on Edvinsson and the Red Wings.