Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Sends Strong Message Against Panthers

Jeremy Swayman’s epic performances have become the expectation even prior to the Bruins‘ Sunday afternoon win over the Panthers.

Swayman’s performance against Florida in Boston’s 4-1 win was yet another game to remember. He accumulated 40 saves on 41 shots, including 17 in the first period vs. a group of scorers that relentlessly attacked the net.

Via George Richards of NHL.com, Swayman summed up his performance, saying, “I think the biggest thing is, they do their job and I do mine. I just focus on one shot at a time, what comes my way whenever it comes and try to get in front of it.’’

Swayman definitely did his job, as the Panthers had answers for everything Boston tried giving them defensively. The problem? Swayman stepped up 40 times, and his .976 save percentage marks a season high in games without posting a shutout.

The win sent a strong message not only to the Panthers, but also to Boston’s division rivals. Even when the Bruins are allowing a lot of shots on goal, Swayman is likely going to step up his game.

Jeremy Swayman Has Stepped Up When The Bruins Haven’t Stopped Shots

Swayman’s previous season-high was a .973 save percentage when he stopped 36 out of 37 shots against the Utah Mammoth in a 6-1 victory on Oct. 8. He also hasn’t faced 40+ shots all season until Sunday.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup, the Bruins had allowed 466 shots on goal all season, or 27.4 per game. That has helped Swayman and backup Michael DiPietro, but Boston isn’t giving up the average in every game.

On Sunday, the Bruins blocked just seven shots. With Florida coming hard at Boston, it was no surprise to see Swayman face 41 shots. Still, Swayman has brought his best performances when facing 30 or more shots.

His worst save percentage when teams get 30+ shots on goal this season is .909. That occurred on Oct. 2 against the Winnipeg Jets.

The message? Opponents can take all the shots on Boston that they want. But unless Swayman is struggling through a bad game, he will likely enjoy a monster outing.

Goaltending Becoming A Major Factor In The Eastern Conference

It is still early in the season, but late enough to notice trends. Heading into Sunday’s slate of games, one trend was noticeable: Six of the top eight Eastern Conference teams in points have allowed an average of 3.00 goals per game or fewer.

That strongly implies that stellar defense and goaltending will be a major factor in the Eastern Conference as the playoff races start to take shape throughout November. Boston is lucky to have one of the best starting goaltenders and backups in hockey, with Swayman and DiPietro.

The duo could take them a long way this season if they keep exceeding expectations and step up when opponents relentlessly fire pucks at the net. Swayman has sent that message multiple times, and DiPietro has caught on.

It also strongly implies that Swayman will keep stepping up against the league’s best teams. Mainly the Carolina Hurricanes, whom the Bruins will face two more times and already had one memorable matchup against — albeit in a losing effort. As it stands, Carolina may wind up being the only team that stands between Boston and eventual home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.