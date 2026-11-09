Bruins’ Elias Lindholm Dominates Important NHL Category

Elias Lindholm has been one of the biggest reasons why the Boston Bruins have been so dominant so early in 2026-27.

There is a lot to like about Lindholm this season, but his dominance at the faceoff dot has helped Boston more than perhaps anything else. Lindholm has been reliable at taking draws throughout most of his career, but this season, he is at another level.

Through 18 games, Lindholm has won 217 faceoffs, which leads the league. He is also among the league leaders with a 61.0 faceoff win percentage.

To make matters even better for the Bruins? Over half of his starts at even strength have come in the defensive zone, with a 53.4 defensive zone starting percentage.

Factor in Lindholm’s 50.2 Corsi For Percentage, and the numbers imply that he is a big reason the Bruins are scoring and scoring often.

Elias Lindholm Extended NHL Lead With Dominant Sunday Performance

There are a few reasons why the Bruins dominated the Panthers. One reason that may have gone overlooked? Lindholm being beyond outstanding at taking faceoffs — even better than he has been.

On Sunday, Lindholm won 22 out of 32 faceoffs, ending the game with an incredible 68.8 faceoff win percentage. He also did his part offensively, firing four shots at the net and converting one for a goal. He skated 18:58 in what was one of the most intense games the Bruins have been involved in this season.

Lindholm’s ability to come up big in multiple ways served as yet another example of how much he has rebounded as a player this season.

Bruins Veteran Contributing Beyond His Remarkable Faceoff Success

Lindholm has been a serviceable player since joining the Bruins in 2024-25. In his first season, he notched 759 faceoff wins, but his production wasn’t outstanding.

Lindholm finished the season with 47 points and 17 goals. Not bad, but a far cry from the player who once put up 82 points in a Calgary Flames uniform.

In 2025-26, the Bruins rebounded, but Lindholm’s production remained solid but unspectacular. That said, he only appeared in 69 games, so his 48 points and 17 goals were more warranted. Lindholm finished the year on an 82-game pace for 57 points.

This season? Lindholm has been hot, with 15 points and seven goals in 18 games.

The Bruins look like one of the NHL’s best teams, so it is no surprise to see Lindholm pitching in more. If he keeps this production up, he is on pace for 70 points.

Lindholm Is Yet Another Player to Watch In Boston

The easiest way to contend for a Stanley Cup is to have a deep team loaded with stars. Lindholm is reverting to his star status, so that is another plus for Boston.

This team already has a star goaltender in Jeremy Swayman, a rebounding scorer in Morgan Geekie, and one of the league’s most outstanding players in David Pastrnak. Charlie McAvoy is also making his mark in franchise history.

For fans tracking player statistics and such, Lindholm is yet another one to watch as the Boston Bruins continue their successful 2026-27 campaign.