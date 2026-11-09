Boston Bruins Make Patrice Bergeron Announcement After Panthers Game

The Boston Bruins sit ahead of the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. On Monday morning, the Bruins announced news about Patrice Bergeron following their victory on Sunday night against the Florida Panthers.

On Sunday, they emerged victorious from their game against the Panthers. Elias Lindholm, Mikey Eyssimont, Morgan Geekie, and JJ Peterka were the goal scorers for the Bruins. Boston will enjoy a long break with their next game scheduled against the Canadiens on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Boston Bruins Make Patrice Bergeron Announcement After Their Win Against the Florida Panthers

On Monday morning, the Bruins took to social media to reveal an announcement regarding Bergeron.

“Hall of Fame induction tonight, 37 to the rafters soon, All the details for Dec. 1,” the team announced, along with a link that offers more detail about Bergeron’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony.

The now-retired center recorded 1040 points in 1294 regular-season games. Additionally, Bergeron collected 128 points in 170 playoff games.

Patrice Bergeron Number Retirement Ceremony Times

On the social media post shared by the Bruins, they offer the time schedule for the Number Retirement Ceremony.

The ceremony will occur before their December 1st game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The event will kick off at 4:00 PM, with a Gold Carpet Entrance at The Hub on Causeway to welcome Bruins alumni for the event. Then, at 4:30 PM, TD Garden will open it’s doors for ticket holders.

The Bruins recommend ticket holders to be seated by 6:00 PM for the beginning of the ceremony at 6:10 PM. Puck drop for their game against the Avalanche will be at 8:00 PM.

Considering what Bergeron meant to the franchise (and fans), this is sure to be an emotional night full of fond memories.