Chara Says Bergeron’s Legacy Goes Well Beyond Hockey Stats

When Patrice Bergeron went into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, the most interesting tribute came from the guy who played beside him for years, Zdeno Chara. Before presenting Bergeron with his plaque at the Hockey Hall of Fame induction, the former Bruins defenseman spoke with TSN’s Gino Reda and Pierre LeBrun at the ceremony.

It was clear those two superstars knew each other well. Asked what stands out, Chara talked about the human being first. Bergeron is “such a gentleman,” he said, and the guy you call when you need advice, in the locker room or in your personal life.

The hockey stuff came second, but that was pretty solid too.

Play

Chara said Bergeron “always read the game and the plays way ahead of everybody else.” He also described a competitive streak that worked both ways: if Bergeron had the puck, “good luck to get it from him,” and if he didn’t, “he was hunting you for it.”

Chara and Bergeron Exuded Leadership

Chara was Boston’s captain for his whole run there, a total of 14 years. On Jan. 7, 2021, the Bruins named Bergeron the 20th captain in team history, succeeding Chara. He passed down a legacy of integrity, humility, and resiliency, said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs.

It’s easy to see why the Bruins chose Bergeron to follow in his footsteps.

“The Boston Bruins are more than just a hockey team. They are part of Boston’s identity. It’s a story built by legends, cherished by generations, and deeply rooted in the community. Being part of that story is one of the greatest achievements of my life,” said Bergeron.

Bergeron… Also Know as Mr. Perfect

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm spoke about Bergeron as well. “Sometimes I feel like he’s Mr. Perfect.” He noted, ” He was the perfect hockey player, an outstanding person, the perfect family guy, perfect dad, um, good looking…What else do you want? A lot of money… Damn!”

What made Bergeron so perfect wasn’t just how outstanding a hockey player he was. And he was that. It was the total package of player, leader, teammate, friend and human being. He treated the Bruins legacy like it mattered and the way he approached being a professional NHL player mattered too.

There may be no player in the game who is more respected by everyone who played with him or against him than Bergeron. That says a lot, which is why Chara started out by pointing to the greatness of the man, not the player.