Sabres Demote Left-Shot Defenseman to AHL Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres picked up a thrilling win on Saturday over the Los Angeles Kings, with a late Tage Thompson goal proving to be the difference.

On Sunday, the Sabres made a roster move to mix up their defenseman depth chart.

It’s not a massive move, but it’s a change, and one the Sabres will hope can provide the right balance for their roster.

Sabres Demote Defenseman

The Sabres announced on Sunday morning that they’re sending defenseman Dennis Gilbert to the AHL Rochester Americans.

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned defenseman Dennis Gilbert to the Rochester Americans (AHL). — Buffalo Sabres PR (@SabresPR) November 1, 2026

One fan in the replies didn’t mind, writing, “He should never be recalled again.”

Dennis Gilbert Stats

Gilbert has played in five games so far this season for Buffalo.

The 6-foot-2 defenseman has one goal and one assist.

The assist came in his first game after being recalled, a shootout loss for the Sabres to the Canadiens on Oct. 13.

Gilbert scored his next time out, finding the back of the net in that thrilling 5-4 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gilbert also played in the overtime losses to the Canadiens and Capitals, as well as in the 7-6 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

On Saturday, Gilbert was a healthy scratch for the Kings game.

Gilbert has been a plus-2 in his time with the Sabres.

He hasn’t played more than 11:31 in a game, and he has maxed out at 17 shifts. Gilbert also had seven hits and two blocked shots across his five games.

His ice time, and the fact that he wasn’t always active, shows Gilbert was on the fringes to begin with. Now he’ll go down to Rochester and try to prove himself worthy of a recall.

Sabres Defenseman Depth Chart

The Sabres have a strong defensive unit that has stayed mostly healthy, although they’re still waiting for Conor Timmins to return. While the Gilbert move could be interpreted as a good sign for Timmins, that’s not yet clear.

Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Mattias Samuelsson and Olen Zellweger are shoo-ins for the lineup no matter what.

On Saturday, it was Louis Crevier and Zach Metsa getting the action as the fifth and sixth defensemen.

That’s the duo that is currently the reason Gilbert is being sent down. Buffalo sees potential in both Crevier and Metsa, so they’ll keep getting chances.

Gilbert has played 124 games in the NHL, so that’s enough experience that Buffalo knows he can be called upon if needed. For now, though, they’ve decided to remove him from the roster as they head into a new week of hockey.