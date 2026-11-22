Sam Bennett almost single-handedly beat the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, scoring three of Florida’s four goals.

Buffalo’s defense looked lost at times trying to defend against Bennett and the Panthers. Head coach Lindy Ruff didn’t hold back his critique.

Via Justin Alpert of Sabres.com, Ruff said, “We didn’t execute defensively, we got beat at net front, and the other team ends up scoring.”

Early in the game, Buffalo’s ill-timed line change created a golden opportunity for Bennett and the Panthers. Bennett took advantage, and little things like that will cost teams games.

Of the ill-fated sequence, Ruff said, “Terrible change. Terrible pressure in the neutral zone on the flip out. That’s not winning hockey.”

Over a quarter of the way into the season, bad decisions have been a trend for the Sabres. They also can’t seem to get out of their scoring slump. In 23 games, Buffalo has scored just 67 times, good for just 21st in the league.

Pairing a lack of scoring with poor decision-making on defense is hard to overcome game after game. If Buffalo keeps this up for another few months, it will be next to impossible to emulate their 109-point performance from a season ago.

Ruff’s Criticism Of The Sabres Comes After A Winnable Game

Not only was Buffalo’s poor decision early in the contest debilitating — they hurt themselves every time Bennett scored. Following Bennett’s goal at the game’s three-minute mark, Jiri Kulich scored at 9:56 in the first before Jack Quinn put Buffalo up at 5:10 in the second.

That 2-1 lead lasted for 18 seconds. Bennett answered Quinn’s strike when he found the net at 5:28 with an assist from Eetu Luostarinen. At 0:48 in the third period, the Sabres allowed Bennett to score a short-handed goal.

Buffalo managed to tie the game at 8:49 in the third period when Tage Thompson scored with an assist from Matthias Samuelsson. But that didn’t need to be a situation for a game-tying goal if the Sabres played smarter, more mindful hockey earlier in the contest.

Those mistakes ultimately led to Sandis Vilmanis scoring the game-winner at 16:42 with a primary assist from Bennett. Seth Jones got the secondary assist.

Again, Bennett virtually single-handedly beat Buffalo by contributing to all four goals. If the Sabres played a better game defensively, it may have resulted in a better finish for the Blue and Gold.

Buffalo Must Take Lindy Ruff’s Words To Heart Quickly

After 23 games, Buffalo finds itself seven points behind the Panthers in the wild card race. It may still be relatively early in the season, but that alone should have raised the stakes for the Sabres.

When you are trying to get back into the playoffs following a surprise run the previous season, and you’re playing against a team ahead of you in the standings — more importantly, sitting in the second wild card spot — losing can’t be an option. If there is a positive takeaway, it’s that Buffalo could at least respond to Ruff’s postgame reaction by playing smarter hockey.

There needs to be a quick turnaround. If not, then the Sabres haven’t played their last bad game this season. A bad game that should have gone a lot smoother.