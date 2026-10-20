Sabres Make Feelings Clear on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Amid UPL Trade Rumors

Through no fault of his own, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen can’t escape the trade rumors.

Since the summer, the Buffalo Sabres goalie has been involved in reports and analysis that have suggested he could be on the move — most often in some kind of arrangement that lands Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck in Buffalo.

While it makes sense in a vacuum that the Sabres would want Hellebuyck, the Jets’ star goalie has been on the block for months and hasn’t moved. If Buffalo was going to get a deal done, there’s at least a case to be made that it would’ve happened by now.

Still, the rumors have persisted even into the start of the 2026-27 NHL season.

For now, UPL is still a member of the Sabres, and Hellebuyck is still rostered by the Jets (although not playing at the moment).

Maybe this could still change, but the Sabres are saying all the right things publicly about Luukkonen.

Sabres Feelings on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen appeared on local radio on Tuesday morning and was asked about Luukkonen.

His answer to WGR 550 AM was this:

“We believe in our goaltending… Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is a really good goaltender who has a lot to give to the Buffalo Sabres and will be a big part of our future.”

It’s worth noting that Kekalainen doesn’t entirely rule out the idea of a trade. He makes sure to be highly positive about UPL, and he also insists on confidence in general in their goalie play.

There’s really no reason for Kekalainen to say anything other than that, but it’s still fascinating to see even a small glimpse inside what might be at the front of his mind at the moment.

UPL Trade Obstacle

If Luukkonen does end up actually getting traded despite the positive comments from Buffalo’s GM, the Sabres will have to work around some potential obstacles.

First, it appears that the Jets may not actually want Luukkonen. Maybe they did over the summer, but the presence of Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson — and their strong play early in the season — has made getting a goalie in return for Hellebuyck less pivotal for Winnipeg.

If that’s off the table, the Sabres’ best bet might be the New York Rangers, who lost Igor Shesterkin to a season-ending injury. The Rangers, though, seem to have slow-played their goalie solutions while relying on Dylan Garand and AHL depth options — and they will get Joonas Korpisalo back from injury at some point.

The speculation is loud, but it remains a situation where a deal could’ve already happened and hasn’t — so at this point, it’s a bit of believing it when we see it.