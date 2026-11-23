Just 11 days before Sunday’s matchup with the Lightning, Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen came off one of his worst performances. Sunday afternoon couldn’t have gone any differently.

Luukkonen faced 31 shots in Buffalo’s 6-2 win over Tampa Bay. That gave him a .935 save percentage, and it was a stark contrast to his performance on Nov. 11.

In that 8-3 loss to the Lightning, Luukkonen allowed five goals on 14 shots against. He finished 41:25 of play with a .643 save percentage. Colten Ellis relieved Luukkonen and played 18:32, allowing three goals on eight shots.

At that point, it looked as though the Sabres had no reliable netminder. Alex Lyon returned the following evening against the Chicago Blackhawks. But in the four matchups he has started, Lyon has, for the most part, been up and down.

Luukkonen, however, may be the answer to Buffalo’s problems in the net following two consecutive stellar performances.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Reversed His Fortunes In Recent Games

The Sabres didn’t make it too easy for Luukkonen on Sunday. They gave up 31 shots on goal and gave Tampa four tries on the power play. Tampa also had 18 shots blocked, giving them 49 total shots across shots on goal and blocked shots.

That gave Luukkonen a good follow-up challenge after his stellar outing in Nov. 19’s matchup against the Washington Capitals. In Thursday’s 6-3 win, he stopped 34 out of 37 shots, good for a .919 save percentage.

Over his past two contests, Luukkonen has 63 saves in the last 68 shots he faced. That gives him a .926 save percentage in his previous two outings.

While Luukkonen still has ground to make up this season, that disastrous showing against Tampa on Nov. 11 is quickly becoming a distant memory.

Luukkonen May Be The Most Viable Answer In The Sabres Net

Luukkonen has had his shortcomings this season. Before Sunday’s matchup, Luukkonen was 6-4-3 with an .873 save percentage, a 3.47 GAA, and a .333 quality starts percentage.

If Luukkonen proves he can remain the hot hand and get consistent, that alone can spearhead the Sabres. One reason Buffalo hasn’t enjoyed a solid encore performance from last season is because of how ticky-tacky the play in the crease has been.

As mentioned, Lyon hasn’t taken off since returning. He has an .890 save percentage, a 3.30 GAA, and a .250 quality starts percentage. While Lyon is still working his way back in, recent play shows that Luukkonen holds the edge.

Colten Ellis looks like he has taken a step back from last season. So far, he also has an .873 save percentage. He does, however, have a shutout. He also has a 3.39 GAA and a .429 quality starts percentage.

As the early-season playoff races grow more intense, a sense of urgency for solid play in the net will also grow. Buffalo picked up a big two points in its win over Tampa Bay and is at least hanging around the top five teams in the Atlantic.

It may still be early, but going with the hot hand in the net is the best course of action. Right now, that hot hand is Luukkonen. It will be interesting to see how many of the Sabres’ upcoming games he will start.